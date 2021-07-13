Hypermiling the Ford Mustang Mach-E at 31 MPH Results In New Efficiency Record

Any car in production today, from a French econobox to a mid-engine ‘Vette, is very efficient as long as you have the patience and stomach to hypermile like there’s no tomorrow. The same applies to the much-praised 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is capable of traveling 840 miles (1,352 kilometers) on British roads with two short charging stops.
Paul Clifton, Fergal McGrath, and Kevin Brooker set off from John o’ Groats on July 3rd, and 27 hours later, they arrived at Land’s End with just 45 minutes of charging under their belts. The e-crossover that Ford produces in Mexico averaged 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour), the kind of speed that favors EVs because of the very low aerodynamic resistance.
Paul, Fergal, Kevin, and the Mustang Mach-E averaged 6.54 miles per kilowatt-hour, a feat worthy of a Guinness World Record for efficiency in an electric vehicle. “This record is about demonstrating that electric cars are now viable for everyone,” the team told Autocar, but I’m not sure of that.
Viable means a lot of things to just as many people, but £41,330 or $57,100 for a brand-new Mustang Mach-E isn’t viable for most British motorists. Compare that price to a Kuga (a.k.a. Escape in the United States), and you’ll understand where I’m coming from. The charging network isn’t viable either, especially when compared to the UK’s motorway services. While on the subject of charging and refueling, care to guess which is the more viable option for people who need to go places at any given moment in the day?
As much as I love EVs, I also wish that people involved in promoting EVs would tone down the lyrical waxing. Also worthy of note, we shouldn’t forget that Mission Motorsport has recently hypermiled a Renault Zoe to 9.14 miles per kWh at 19 mph (30.5 kph) on special EV tires developed by Enso.
The Guinness World Record we’ve achieved in an electric car has stimulated a lot of debate here. That’s great: it’s both proper journalism and a scrutinised. achievement. Job done. Of course I’d prefer critics to be more courteous and base remarks on facts. pic.twitter.com/ATU6R2jzoe— Paul Clifton (@PaulCliftonBBC) July 10, 2021