GRID Legends Goes Free on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass

The newest entry in the GRID series is now available for free for all EA Play and Xbox Game Pass members, EA announced this week. This is a great addition to both services considering that GRID Legends is getting monthly, unique racing events as part of EA Play’s member rewards.
Racing fans who haven’t yet played the game will be happy to know that GRID Legends features new gameplay innovations, including the easy-to-use Race Creator which allows them to build their ultimate racing match-ups, as well as “Driven to Glory,” an epic motorsport story with players competing for the GRID World Series against racing superstars, something that’s been missing from this year F1 official game.
Additionally, the game gives players cross-platform multiplayer gameplay between all platforms and across a variety of modes, including Career Mode and more, for a faster route to connect with friends, while the “Driven to Glory” Story Mode provides players with a single-player experience.
GRID Legends truly features in-race choreographer and unique AI driver personalities that create unpredictable racing at every turn, so that no two playthroughs are the same. The game also has no less than 130 routes, including real-life tracks and iconic city circuits, alongside over 100 vehicles, from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to electrics and hybrids.
As we already wrote in our GRID Legends review, the game “achieves what it sets out to do: provide an enjoyable simcade driving experience to both veterans and newcomers to the racing genre. The game is far from being perfect, which is why it will probably invite a lot of criticism from purists, but I had a great time with GRID Legends.”
Although it’s not as complex as Gran Turismo and Forza Horizon 5 when it comes to the history of racing, GRID Legends is highly palatable regardless in which camp you stand, arcade or simulation.
Keep in mind that since EA Play is already included in the Xbox Game Pass’ perks, members can play GRID Legends for free even if they don’t actually pay for EA Play. The game has already joined both services, so go ahead and download it.
