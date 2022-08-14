Turbo Golf Racing Is an Unusual Mix of Two Sports Bundled in a Fun, Enjoyable Package

Although Turbo Golf Racing is described as an “arcade-style sports racing game,” in truth, it should be in its own category, alongside Rocket League. I’m curious to see what term the folks behind Turbo Golf Racing come up with to categorize their game, seeing that Rocket League invented the so-called “soccar” genre.
Unlike Rocket League that’s basically soccer but with rocket-powered cars, Turbo Golf Racing is golf with … you guessed it, turbo-charged cars. The goal is the same in both games: bring the ball into the net/hole. Hitting oversized golf balls is just as refreshing as hitting soccer balls with your racing car, so there’s not much different when it comes to gameplay formula.
However, Turbo Golf Racing plays on a golf course, so you’re bound to have more than one holes to score in the same match. Matches don’t last too long and quite frantic, especially with several players hitting their golf balls trying to bring them faster to the hole.
There are specific cores that will help both beginners and hardcore players, and before you give up because you lose all the time, here are a couple of Power Core recipes that will make climb up on the leaderboards:
The choice of Power Core combinations is just one way to boost your car’s performance, but, as always with these competitive games, it ultimately comes down to skill. No Power Core will help you if you lack skill and good reflexes, and sometimes that can be pretty frustrating.
One other thing that I found frustrating rather than fulfilling is the presence of some annoying power ups that are meant to disrupt other players’ plans. The homing rockets that completely stop players’ cars are the only ones annoying enough to cause frustration. They are not entirely non-dodgeable, it’s just that you’ll need to be skilled enough to be able to flip your car in the air at the right moment.
Turbo Golf Racing has launched in Early Access, which means it’s a work in progress. Even so, there are 36 courses split into three styling groups – Urban, Industrial, and Wild, so there’s plenty of variation to keep you entertain for many hours.
Unlike Rocket League which you can play for free, Turbo Golf Racing costs $18 / €18 and it’s only available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S (sorry, PlayStation fans!). Even so, I think it’s well worth the money considering how much fun I had during my time on the golf course. Just be sure you’re not too competitive because this might become too frustrating at some point.
- Magnet + Straight and Steady (This combo proves effective for grinding out those solo stars. Straight and Steady removes spin, maximising distance and forgiving poor aim. Whilst the magnet allows you to slingshot your ball down the fairway.)
- Sand Master + Big ball (Great for beginners. Big ball gives you a large target to hit, Sand Master helps you when you inevitably hit into the bunkers.)
- Double Dash + Hot Head (For the speed junkies out there. Double dash allows the car to dash twice whilst airborne, Hot Head increases boost power, but depletes your boost bar faster.)
