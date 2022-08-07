The Rocket Is a Funky Tiny Home That Can Make Less Feel Like More

Right from the start, you can tell that "Bold" is the middle name of this tiny. The home was designed by the popular Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a builder based out of Columbus, Ohio. Every mobile habitat created by MTL has something unique that makes it stand out. Plus, all of their designs focus on providing the same level of comfort that a regular-sized home brings.
This is the case of the Rocket as well, which was custom-designed for a customer in Maine. This tiny was built on a triple-axle trailer, and it's 28-ft-long (8.5-meter-long). It features a blue and neon green accented exterior that contrasts with a bold red interior.
And although it has an interesting color scheme, that doesn't mean the Rocket isn't packed with amenities. The house is very functional, and it includes a well-equipped kitchen, a full bath, a first-floor master bedroom, and a spacious loft that can fit a king-size bed.
home comes with an awning, which allows owners to enjoy the outdoors even when it's sunny or when it rains. A glass door with neon accents opens up to reveal the funky red interior. Right in front of the front door is a large couch, placed next to a big window that lets natural light fill up this area.
The customer plans to add in front of the couch a small table that she can use to dine or work. This can be a great little spot for relaxation, or it can be used as a small workspace – it really depends on the owner's needs. Next to the entryway, to the left, is the bathroom. This room gets separated from the rest of the house via a custom sliding barn door.
Inside the bathroom, you'll see another element that stands out. There's a diamond-shaped window that allows the light to come inside. Other features that you'll notice are the mini-sink, the full-size shower with a glass door, and the composting toilet. Above this area is a great storage space that can be used for storing away bigger items.
Down the hallway is a rocket-red kitchen with custom cabinetry. It includes a three-burner gas cooktop, a microwave, a deep black sink, and a refrigerator. As you might've guessed, this space also goes big on storage. There are plenty of cabinets and drawers, and there's even a staircase that leads to the loft, which features built-in storage areas.
Speaking of that, owners will enjoy a light-filled room that can fit a queen-size bed. There are also numerous floating shelves that can be used for storing books or other smaller items. But if that's not enough, they can utilize the loft as a storage room. They can also turn it into another bedroom since it can easily fit a king-size bed and two small nightstands. Or perhaps they want to use it as a small office – the options are endless.
Other features included in the Rocket are a ductless mini-split AC and a propane tankless water heater. Unfortunately, MTL doesn't mention a price for this tiny home. That's because the cost can vary from unit to unit since these mobile dwellings are highly customizable. If you wish to find out the exact price of a model, you can check MTL's Quote Builder tool, which is available on the builder's official website.
