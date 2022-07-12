autoevolution
James Bond's Aston Martin DBS Coming to Rocket League on July 13

12 Jul 2022, 20:34 UTC ·
James Bond is not a new theme for Rocket League, but this year is special since the beloved franchise is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Britain’s iconic spy is returning to the soccar game this week, so prepare for some Bond-esque action coming as early as July 13.
First off, Rocket League players will be able to obtain James Bond’s Aston Martin DBS, something that has never happened before in the game. Additionally, the iconic James Bond Theme is up for the taking, alongside a Player Anthem.

If you’re aiming to go full 007, you absolutely must get the returning Aston Martin DB5 Bundle or Aston Martin Valhalla Bundle if you don’t already have them. All Bond bundles will be available for purchase via the game’s Item Shop between July 13 – 19.

As far as the latest James Bond bundle goes, this contains some accessories, a player banner, and, obviously, the car. The 007’s Aston Martin DBS is available for 1100 credits, but keep in mind that some of the items below can only be equipped by 007’s Aston Martin DBS (which can’t be customized with other branded content):

  • 007’s Aston Martin DBS Car (Dominus Hitbox)
  • 007’s Aston Martin DBS Engine Audio
  • 007’s Aston Martin DBS Wheels
  • Reel Life Decal
  • Aston Martin DBS Player Banner

It’s important to mention that all players will be allowed to test the new car before they commit to a purchase. Also, the James Bond Theme Player Anthem will be available for purchase for 300 credits.

Just like the newly revealed bundle, the Aston Martin DB5 Bundle and Aston Martin Valhalla Bundle will sell for 1100 credits each. Rocket League players will be able to pick up their favorite spy bundles starting July 13 at 9 am PDT (4 pm UTC) until the end of the day on July 19.

