1970 Chevrolet Camaro Is a Project Begging for Massive Muscle

1970 marked the beginning of a new generation for the Camaro, and in terms of engines, the revised lineup brought several notable changes.
Chevrolet dropped the 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder unit available on the first-generation Camaro and instead decided to bet all-in on the 250 (4.1-liter) unit with 155 horsepower. The SS 396 has also been upgraded to 402 cubic inches (6.6 liters), just like in the case of other Chevy models, but the parent company still decided to stick with the 396 badges for marketing reasons.
This 1970 Camaro that someone has recently decided to list online no longer has an engine, but there’s no doubt it deserves a massive unit under the hood.
At a quick inspection based entirely on the photos shared by eBay seller jasper10354, this Camaro is a rather solid project, but despite this, the restoration would still be a challenging project, especially if the buyer is aiming for a top-notch job.
This Camaro looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the trunk pan needs to be replaced completely. On the other hand, we’re being told that the frame rails still look good, and the floors come in a rather solid shape.
The car still rolls and steers, so at first glance, it ticks many of the boxes for an intriguing restoration candidate. And while the lack of an engine is for many a deal breaker, others see it as a good thing, as it makes the car more affordable while also giving them the option to install any other unit for a unique restomod.
The bidding for this Camaro has already commenced, and the starting bid is $8,500. Nobody has entered the race to get the car so far though, as the starting price is without a doubt the thing that makes most interested buyers walk away.
