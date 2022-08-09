2023 GMC Canyon AT4X With Edition 1 Package Teased, Will Debut August 11th

Revealed mere weeks ago, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado will get a GMC-branded sibling in the guise of the 2023 model year Canyon on August 11th. Design teasers for the upcoming truck reveal the obvious, primarily because both use the 31XX-2 platform, namely an evolution of the 31XX.
First things first, what do we know about the not-exactly-all-new Canyon? For starters, GMC has confirmed the AT4X, the second application of the off-road trim level in the GMC lineup after the Sierra 1500 pickup truck.
To be revealed on August 11th at 11 AM eastern time, the Canyon benefits from a 1.0-inch suspension leveling kit as long as you’re getting the AT4X. The go-anywhere grade further includes off-road rocker panel protection, as well as skid plates for the front and middle sections of the underbody. GMC has also confirmed the Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package, teasing it from the passenger side. This package will be available to reserve at launch, but the pricing and delivery dates still aren’t known.
GMC hasn’t mentioned anything about suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, but we all know that a four-cylinder turbo will be standard across the board. Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission from the Hydra-Matic 8LXX family, the L3B is a 2.7-liter mill available in three output variants in the Colorado. The standard tune cranks out 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet (351 Nm) of torque, and Chevrolet quotes up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) of towing capacity with this lump.
For the mid-range variant, Chevy quotes 310 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm), figures that enable a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms). The high-output variant is exclusive to the ZR2, which boasts 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm), just like the Silverado 1500. The high-output engine also tows up to 7,700 pounds.
Similar to the Colorado, the Canyon is expected with an 11.3-inch touchscreen as standard. Other highlights may include up to 10 camera views, available Google built-in services, a tailgate storage system, a mid-position tailgate, as well as a 110-volt power outlet. Both trucks will be manufactured in Missouri at the General Motors factory in Wentzville.
