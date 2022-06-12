Turbo Golf Racing Gets a New Trailer and a Release Date, Beta Goes Live on PC/Xbox

It’s only been a few months since Turbo Golf Racing was officially unveiled and we already have a release date for the Rocket League-wannabe title. Granted, this is actually the date the game enters Early Access, it’s not every day that we get to play newly announced title so soon after it’s been introduced.
For those of you who didn’t read our previous report about Turbo Golf Racing, this is a fast-paced arcade sports racing game for up to eight players in the same vein as Rocket League. However, instead of hitting soccer balls, you’ll be trying to score hitting oversized golf balls using turbo-charged cars. Frankly, since there are all sorts of balls in the game, including soccer balls, I would have been quite content to call it Rocket Soccer.
Anyway, the good news is fans of the genre will be able to get their hands on Turbo Golf Racing in just a few months. Developer Hugecalf Studios and publisher Secret Mode have just announced their game will launch into Early Access (via Steam), Xbox Game Preview and Game Pass on August 4.
Additionally, a new cross-platform beta is now live on Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox platform for those who want a taste of what’s to come. The new beta will run until June 20, so you’ll have plenty of time to play the hell out of this.
If you’ve decided to take part in the beta, head to the game’s Steam page and select the Turbo Golf Racing demo for download or register for the preview via the Xbox Insider app on your Xbox console or the Microsoft Store. Players who participate in the beta will receive three exclusive items in the final game:
- Beta Avatar - Unlock by reaching level 2 in the Beta 2 season
- Beta Wheels - Unlock by reaching level 7 in the Beta 2 season
- Beta Spoiler - Unlock by reaching level 11 in the Beta 2 season