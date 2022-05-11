Rocket League and Monstercat Team Up to Bring Back the Throttle Bundle

Rocket League developer Psyonix is relentless when it comes to bringing new content to its fanbase. After introducing two massive bundles specifically tailored for NASCAR and F1 fans, Psynix announced today a new bundle that will make music lovers and Rocket League players alike enjoy playing the game even more.
Back in 2019, electronic producer Throttle joined Rocket League’s soundtrack with a song from his “Where U Are” EP during Rocket Pass 5. We’re happy to report that Throttle is now back, thanks to the partnership between Rocket League and Monstercat.
Rocket League players can now purchase the Throttle Bundle, which contains three Player Anthems, as well as various items such as the Sky Blue Chikara G1 Car (Dominus Hitbox). The bundle is available for 500 Credits, and here is what you’ll get:
Psyonix also announced that Rocket League players will be able to pick up a Throttle Free Bundle that packs the Cities Player Anthem. This is available from the Throttle tab in the Item Shop.
“Working with Rocket League to create this bundle in-game was an immediate “yes” given the success of the original EP in-game. I’m so excited to bring these additional pieces to life and breathe some fresh air into this EP that means so much to me,” said Throttle.
Both the Throttle Bundle and Throttle Free Bundle will only be available for Rocket League players between May 10 – 17, so don’t forget to add them to your collection during the next week.
For those who love music beyond games soundtracks, Monstercat has prepared a physical Throttle Deluxe Vinyl Edition of “Where U Are,” which can be purchased from Monstercat’s website for $30.
- Sky Blue Chikara G1 Car (Dominus Hitbox)
- Sky Blue Corseque 1 Antenna
- Sky Blue Radiant Gush Boost
- Zapped Decal
- Full Throttle Title
- Bloom VIP Player Anthem
- For Me VIP Player Anthem
- Japan VIP Player Anthem
