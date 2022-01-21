Rocket League Announces Neon Nights Event Featuring Electronic Pop Icon Grimes

Despite being a sports game, Rocket League actually has a pretty good soundtrack. To celebrate the music of Rocket League, the team at Psyonix announced a new event that focuses on the game’s ever-evolving soundtrack.
The in-game event called Neon Nights will provide Rocket League players with new Challenges, Golden Moon, a brand-new LTM, and unlockable items featuring electronic pop icon Grimes. Starting January 26,at 9 am PST, players can unlock Grimes-themed items, which will be available until February 8, the day the event is supposed to end.
Among the new Grimes-themed items that can be unlocked beginning next week, Psyonix mentions the Gravitator and Space Queen Toppers, Braided Trail, Grimes Decal, Grimes Wheels, and Grimes Player Banner.
Additionally, the team behind Rocket League announced that some old favorites will be remixed with the Fireworks (Multichrome) Universal Decal and Uncanny Boost. Furthermore, Rocket League veterans and newcomers will be able to unlock two new Player Anthems from Grimes’ upcoming album, Player of Games and Shinigami Eyes.
Throughout the event, aimbots will take over the Rocket Labs Arenas, so players will be able to jump into matches of Heatseeker Ricochet and go head-to-head in the new chaotic LTM. As noted earlier, once Neon Nights kicks off on January 26, players get the chance to earn Golden Moons, which unlock a mix of classic items from the Impact, Nitro, and Overdrive Item series.
These new Golden Moons work similar to Golden Gifts from the previous Frosty Fest event. Players must complete a Challenge up to five times to earn Golden Moons, then open them in their Inventory to unlock items.
Last but not least, in celebration of Lunar New Year, Rocket League offers players the Year of the Tiger Free Bundle in the Item Shop, which includes the Tiny Tiger Topper and Tyger Decal.
