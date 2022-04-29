Rocket League Announces 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass Featuring New Car, Decals, and Wheels

Developer Psyonix has just announced its Formula 1-themed event is making a comeback this year, as Rocket League is heading to Miami Grand Prix for a weekend full of exhilarating racing. Next month, a bunch of new items will be available for purchase in-game, including a brand-new 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass.
The new pass will cost 1100 Credits and will unlock a newly designed F1 car, plus 2 more content updates later this year. Psyonix also revealed that fans and newcomers alike will be able to play Rocket League live on-site at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8.
The new F1 car included in the fan pass is getting a facelift for 2022. Also, a full suite of automaker 2022 Decals, Pirelli Wheels, and updated 2022 Formula 1 Engine Audio are all included in the Fan Pass Release 1. Additionally, Rocket League players will be able to pick up the Formula 1 2022 Player Banner for free in the Item Shop.
2022 FORMULA 1 FAN PASS (1100 CREDITS)
As expected, all the items included in the 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass can only be equipped by the 2022 Formula 1 Car. Moreover, the 2022 Formula 1 Car can’t be customized with all item types.
Players who purchase the 2022 Formula 1 Pass receive even more content when 2 additional updates drop later this year. With an update this Summer, players will receive 5 more Decals for the 2022 Formula 1 Car: Alpine 2022, Aston Martin 2022, Haas 2022, Mercedes 2022, and Williams 2022.
A second update will be released this Fall and unlock 3 color variants of the iconic Pirelli Wheels. The brand-new 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass and free Formula 1 2022 Player Banner will be available May 4 – May 10.
The new F1 car included in the fan pass is getting a facelift for 2022. Also, a full suite of automaker 2022 Decals, Pirelli Wheels, and updated 2022 Formula 1 Engine Audio are all included in the Fan Pass Release 1. Additionally, Rocket League players will be able to pick up the Formula 1 2022 Player Banner for free in the Item Shop.
2022 FORMULA 1 FAN PASS (1100 CREDITS)
- 2022 Formula 1 Car (Dominus Hitbox)
- 2022 Formula 1 Engine Audio
- Pirelli Wheels
- Alfa Romeo 2022 Decal
- Alpha Tauri 2022 Decal
- Ferrari 2022 Decal
- McLaren 2022 Decal
- Red Bull 2022 Decal
- McLaren Miami 2022 Decal
As expected, all the items included in the 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass can only be equipped by the 2022 Formula 1 Car. Moreover, the 2022 Formula 1 Car can’t be customized with all item types.
Players who purchase the 2022 Formula 1 Pass receive even more content when 2 additional updates drop later this year. With an update this Summer, players will receive 5 more Decals for the 2022 Formula 1 Car: Alpine 2022, Aston Martin 2022, Haas 2022, Mercedes 2022, and Williams 2022.
A second update will be released this Fall and unlock 3 color variants of the iconic Pirelli Wheels. The brand-new 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass and free Formula 1 2022 Player Banner will be available May 4 – May 10.