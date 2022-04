Rocket League Announces 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass Featuring New Car, Decals, and Wheels

2022 Formula 1 Car (Dominus Hitbox)

2022 Formula 1 Engine Audio

Pirelli Wheels

Alfa Romeo 2022 Decal

Alpha Tauri 2022 Decal

Ferrari 2022 Decal

McLaren 2022 Decal

Red Bull 2022 Decal

McLaren Miami 2022 Decal

The new pass will cost 1100 Credits and will unlock a newly designed F1 car , plus 2 more content updates later this year. Psyonix also revealed that fans and newcomers alike will be able to play Rocket League live on-site at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8.The new F1 car included in the fan pass is getting a facelift for 2022. Also, a full suite of automaker 2022 Decals, Pirelli Wheels, and updated 2022 Formula 1 Engine Audio are all included in the Fan Pass Release 1. Additionally, Rocket League players will be able to pick up the Formula 1 2022 Player Banner for free in the Item Shop.As expected, all the items included in the 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass can only be equipped by the 2022 Formula 1 Car. Moreover, the 2022 Formula 1 Car can’t be customized with all item types.Players who purchase the 2022 Formula 1 Pass receive even more content when 2 additional updates drop later this year. With an update this Summer, players will receive 5 more Decals for the 2022 Formula 1 Car: Alpine 2022, Aston Martin 2022, Haas 2022, Mercedes 2022, and Williams 2022.A second update will be released this Fall and unlock 3 color variants of the iconic Pirelli Wheels. The brand-new 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass and free Formula 1 2022 Player Banner will be available May 4 – May 10.