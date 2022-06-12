Alaskan Truck Simulator Gets Its First Playable Demo, but It’s Not Very Good

Alaskan Truck Simulator is a mix of driving simulation and survival, but it’s not developed by SCS Software, the studio behind the successful Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Unveiled last year, Alaskan Truck Simulator is being developed by Road Studio for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
The game was supposed to be released on PC in Q1 2022, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles later this year. However, we’re already done with Q1 2022, and the game hasn’t been launched and judging from the reactions after developers have released the first demo, Alaskan Truck Simulator is nowhere near ready for primetime.
As the name suggests, in Alaskan Truck Simulator players are supposed to drive across the Alaskan wilderness, in a “dynamic, interactive world inspired by real Alaskan locations.” But that’s just the driving simulation part of the game.
Alaskan Truck Simulator is trying hard to emulate the real life of a trucker, so it will force players to take rests, visit stores, prepare for long trips, and maintain their trucks in top condition. The developers have also promised full day/night cycle over all seasons.
Over the weekend, developed Road Studio made a bold move and released a playable demo on Steam. In a short announcement, the studio says that this is an extremely important moment because it’s the first time the game is shown publicly, so it recommends players to treat the demo as a playtest.
Unfortunately, based on the players’ reactions, the reception isn’t good at all. It looks like Alaskan Truck Simulator has many technical issues and the visuals are not on par with the likes of American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2.
We don’t like to dunk on games and will definitely avoid that at all costs, but some of the feedback offered by players who tried the demo are downright hilarious:
Despite that, we strongly encourage fans of the genre to download the playable demo from Steam and give Alaskan Truck Simulator a try. It will probably take a while, but this game might end up being good after all if developers will be taking into consideration the feedback received from players.
- “Nobody needs quick-time events”
- “The truck sounds like a vacuum cleaner”
- “Game is ok but it lags on low settings”
