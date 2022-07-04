Rocket League Marks Its 7th Anniversary with Birthday Ball Event

After seven years of updates and continued support, Rocket League, the soccar game that invented a genre, celebrates its 7th anniversary with a special event called Birthday Ball. The event doesn’t start until July 6, so you can continue to celebrate Independence Day. Come this Wednesday though, you’re in for some nice surprises if you’re a Rocket League fan.
However, you’re not required to log in and play on July 6 since the festivities will last for about two weeks. There are a lot of fun activities and items to unlock throughout the celebrations, including Heatseeker and Knockout LTMs, elegant Anniversary outfits, Birthday Ball Challenges, many rewards, as well as Golden Eggs.
The first week of the festivities will be dominated by 2v2 Heatseeker matches. The fan-favorite mode gives the ball special homing abilities, which means it will always gravitate towards your opponent’s goal. This will be available between July 6-13.
Starting from July 13 until July 19, Knockout mode is making a comeback. Players can use Attack, Block, and Grab mechanics to fling players out of the Quadron, Carbon, and Calavera Arenas. Obviously, the last car standing takes it all.
Throughout both weeks of festivities, Rocket League will host so-called Birthday Ball Challenges, which will net players who finish them all a total of 300 Credits. Apart from in-game currency, players will also earn the Golden Goat Player Banner and Precious Metal Avatar Border. Other challenges will offer equally important rewards, including an Import Item Drop or 20,000 XP.
During the event, the Item Shop will sell new Anniversary items, such as the Titanium White Fennec and Fancy Formal Fennec Decal. Also, two new golden items will be available, the Spyder: Anniversary Edition Wheels, and the Top Hat: Anniversary Edition Topper.
Finally, throughout Birthday Ball, players can earn Golden Eggs to unlock various items from the Champions Series 1-4. You’ll have to complete a Challenge up to five times to earn Golden Eggs, then open them in the Inventory to unlock items.
The first week of the festivities will be dominated by 2v2 Heatseeker matches. The fan-favorite mode gives the ball special homing abilities, which means it will always gravitate towards your opponent’s goal. This will be available between July 6-13.
Starting from July 13 until July 19, Knockout mode is making a comeback. Players can use Attack, Block, and Grab mechanics to fling players out of the Quadron, Carbon, and Calavera Arenas. Obviously, the last car standing takes it all.
Throughout both weeks of festivities, Rocket League will host so-called Birthday Ball Challenges, which will net players who finish them all a total of 300 Credits. Apart from in-game currency, players will also earn the Golden Goat Player Banner and Precious Metal Avatar Border. Other challenges will offer equally important rewards, including an Import Item Drop or 20,000 XP.
During the event, the Item Shop will sell new Anniversary items, such as the Titanium White Fennec and Fancy Formal Fennec Decal. Also, two new golden items will be available, the Spyder: Anniversary Edition Wheels, and the Top Hat: Anniversary Edition Topper.
Finally, throughout Birthday Ball, players can earn Golden Eggs to unlock various items from the Champions Series 1-4. You’ll have to complete a Challenge up to five times to earn Golden Eggs, then open them in the Inventory to unlock items.