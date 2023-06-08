Lexus LX 'Shadow Line' Tries to Prove the Posh Full-Size SUV Is Great for Virtual Tuning

After Toyota took full command of the first half of the automotive year in America with stuff like the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including a 220-hp Prime plug-in hybrid, the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Corolla Nightshade family, the 2024 Grand Highlander, and above all, the mighty 2024 Tacoma, now it's Lexus' time to shine brightly under the model introduction spotlight.
The premium Japanese automaker recently took to the stage in Milan, Italy (the same venue where Volvo presented its new EX30 star) to reveal the first-ever Lexus LBX. This is its smallest crossover to date, slotted below the compact UX and twinned with the Toyota Yaris Cross when using many of the same parts and the 1.5-liter hybridized powertrain with 134 hp and optional AWD. However, the heavyweights are lined up for duty somewhere else.
It's someplace where the Lexus LBX has no reason to be – as the hybrid subcompact CUV will only be sold in Europe, Japan, and select other markets, not the United States. No worries, American fans of Lexus won't lament the decision as they have bigger fish to fry – aka the all-new third-generation 2024 GX off-road SUV and the first-ever 2024 TX family-oriented three-row CUV. Naturally, all eyes are focused on those two – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Just like everywhere, there are some nasty or cool exceptions, depending on your POV.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a pretty neat example to share. So, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to (again) fiddle with the LX 600 flagship – probably trying to piggyback on the TX and GX hype to redirect our attention to a more personal project. And, of course, the only way you can top these two introductions is to fiddle with the absolute flagship for North America – the mighty, fourth-generation J310 LX. By the way, this is not the first time we have seen the ritzy counterpart of the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser dressed in CGI attire by this author.
But on this occasion, he went for the top of the LX pyramid, the $132,250 Ultra Luxury trim, probably as a way to show the aftermarket realm that it's not OK to neglect the ritzy LX in favor of other premium SUVs like the latest Range Rover, G-Class, or the Caddy Escalade, among others. Anyway, the pixel master's digital transformation is pretty straightforward: a black instead of the chromed grille, the signature 'Shadow Line' all-black trim line, and a set of bigger, matching aftermarket wheels. And, voila, the murdered-out atmosphere is pretty much complete and also quite spectacular if you want our two cents on the CGI matter.
