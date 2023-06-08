New Brabus 800 Superblack Is a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² on Steroids

While most of us were still enjoying our morning coffee, Brabus took to the online realm to unveil its latest creation. It's called the Brabus 800 Superblack and builds on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4².
If its new given name sounds familiar, it is because the renowned tuner has already used it several times, including on the normal Mercedes-AMG G 63. As for the G 63 4x4² derivative, it sports the same upgrades, more or less.
It has new carbon inserts at the front, boasts a backlit Brabus logo on the grille, new side strips, door handles, a powerdome on the hood, a spare wheel holder, and a few other things that contribute to its more special nature. New logos are on deck, replacing the three-pointed star's corporate emblem, and it has additional lighting, including the roof-mounted piece above the front windscreen that turns night into day at the push of a button.
Brabus' carbon tailpipes and the new wheels are an exciting addition to the package. These are called the Monoblock HD, have an eight-spoke design, feature a matte black finish, and measure 9.5x22 inches at both axles. They were wrapped in 325/55 Pirelli Scorpion ATR M&S tires, and together with the new brake design and the overall black look of the project, they round off the exterior look.
For the cockpit, the tuner chose black leather with a quilting pattern and matching stitching and piping. The vehicle has an Alcantara headliner and pillars, leather quilting carpets and trunk, leather floor mats, and a plethora of carbon fiber trim. Their logo bedecks various parts of the interior, and it was also replicated on the new side sills that feature illumination in the same hue as the ambient lighting. The door locking pins have a gold look, the pedal pads feature matte anodized aluminum, and the speedometer now reads a maximum speed of 300 kph or 186 mph.
It's not all show with no extra-go, as the new Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack features a power boost, assisted by a new exhaust system with a coming home mode. The output stands at 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW), hence the 800 in its name, and the torque is rated at 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). According to the tuner, this monstrous truck with a premium feel needs 4.6 seconds to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph), and it has a top speed electronically limited to 210 kph (130 mph).
As a reminder, the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² is powered by a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. At 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW), it is as powerful as the one on the regular G 63, yet due to the added weight, it is slower. The latter takes 4.5 seconds to hit 100 kph and tops out at 220 kph (137 mph) without any mods.
It has new carbon inserts at the front, boasts a backlit Brabus logo on the grille, new side strips, door handles, a powerdome on the hood, a spare wheel holder, and a few other things that contribute to its more special nature. New logos are on deck, replacing the three-pointed star's corporate emblem, and it has additional lighting, including the roof-mounted piece above the front windscreen that turns night into day at the push of a button.
Brabus' carbon tailpipes and the new wheels are an exciting addition to the package. These are called the Monoblock HD, have an eight-spoke design, feature a matte black finish, and measure 9.5x22 inches at both axles. They were wrapped in 325/55 Pirelli Scorpion ATR M&S tires, and together with the new brake design and the overall black look of the project, they round off the exterior look.
For the cockpit, the tuner chose black leather with a quilting pattern and matching stitching and piping. The vehicle has an Alcantara headliner and pillars, leather quilting carpets and trunk, leather floor mats, and a plethora of carbon fiber trim. Their logo bedecks various parts of the interior, and it was also replicated on the new side sills that feature illumination in the same hue as the ambient lighting. The door locking pins have a gold look, the pedal pads feature matte anodized aluminum, and the speedometer now reads a maximum speed of 300 kph or 186 mph.
It's not all show with no extra-go, as the new Brabus 800 4x4² Superblack features a power boost, assisted by a new exhaust system with a coming home mode. The output stands at 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW), hence the 800 in its name, and the torque is rated at 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). According to the tuner, this monstrous truck with a premium feel needs 4.6 seconds to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph), and it has a top speed electronically limited to 210 kph (130 mph).
As a reminder, the stock Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² is powered by a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. At 585 ps (577 hp/430 kW), it is as powerful as the one on the regular G 63, yet due to the added weight, it is slower. The latter takes 4.5 seconds to hit 100 kph and tops out at 220 kph (137 mph) without any mods.