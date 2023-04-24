Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared on RDB Zero Wheels Is a Great White Brabus Shark

Today, the stratosphere of the ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment is fractured between the great mass of street-focused models and a select few that still think that off-roading needs to be part of the DNA.
On one side, there is stuff like the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, among others. Soon, new kids will be on the block like the 715-hp, V12-powered coach door Ferrari Purosangue or the (fragging) ugly 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid. Plus, they are followed by an entire horde of near-ultra-luxury CUVs like the Range Rover and whatnot. Meanwhile, the posh Mercedes-Benz G-Class is on the other side of the proverbial pond.
Yes, we know, it's not a super-SUV by any means. But the Mercedes-AMG G 63 almost qualifies for the occasion, and its twin-turbo M177 V8 engine packs a mighty punch at 577 horsepower. Still need more? Well, no worries, Mercedes also thought about the possible conundrum, and following the previous generation's monsters, the G 63 AMG 6x6 and G 500/G 550 4x4², they also created a proper heir – the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared!
Naturally, even though some would say that it's just a rehash of the previous version and looks like a school bus on stilts, the G 63 4x4 Squared soon became a darling of the aftermarket world – just like it happened with the popular L460 Range Rover even though many voices claimed it was too common and way too close to the old one for proper customer comfort when trying to stand out in the posh crowds. And now that we settled into the habit of seeing G 63 AMGs of the 4x4² variety getting the custom treatment, one might think that it's hard to come by some exciting creations, right?
Well, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out and about, so we will talk about their G spots – meaning their latest Mercedes G-Class units that stopped by the 'office.' First, we have a Snow White or Great White (depending on your POV) shark of a G 63 4x4 Squared that was nicely fitted with a contrasting white-and-black appearance that shouldn't scare away anyone aside from the Mercedes traditionalists that were already running amok crying their undying outrage since AMG started fiddling with the G-Class.
Anyway, this particular G 63 got treated to the outlet's "perfect modifications," aka a Brabus front lower spoiler with DRL LEDs, a Brabus carbon fiber hood scoop cover, the Brabus front grille, plus a Brabus rear spare wheel delete, also done in carbon fiber. About the only thing not done in carbon fiber but also aftermarket is the new set of RDB Zero wheels, on the other hand – but they sure are ripe to attract everyone's attention. Plus, in case you needed a different perspective, they also fiddled with a one-of-99 Maybach G 650 Landaulet!
