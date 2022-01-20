Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Mercedes-AMG G 63 Goes Super Black, Should It Go Back?

About two years ago, Brabus introduced the so-called 800 Adventure XLP, a tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 with lots of extras. Now, the famous tuner has a new proposal, which looks almost identical, save for the dominating color.
Dubbed the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack, it has a dark dominating theme inside-out and retains the pickup body style conversion of its predecessors. The Obsidian Black metallic shade is said to be exclusive, and contributes to the special design, together with the carbon fiber tailpipe trims and integrated lighting, and other parts made of the same lightweight material.
Enhancing its off-road-y nature are the roof rack, winch with remote control, two fuel canisters painted in the same color as the body, and fat tires wrapped around the 22-inch wheels. A carbon fiber body kit is part of the makeover, tying it to the tuner’s previous build, and it also features electric running boards, FlexiTeak floor in the bed, and the typical Brabus badges, including an illuminated logo in the front grille.
Open the door and you will see even more black, used for the upholstery, trim, and so on. Special embossing, leather-wrapped dashboard, Alcantara headliner, new entry sills, carbon fiber paddle shifters, aluminum pedals and door lock pins, new hinges that allow the rear doors to open at a 90-degree angle, chrome-décor accents, and others are found here too.
Besides upgrading it inside and out, giving it a new exhaust system with active sound management, and portal axles, Brabus has also tuned the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, it is now good for 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. The extra oomph enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, and a 210 kph (130 mph) top speed.
The new Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack is for sale and could be yours for an eye-watering €726,259.38, or $823,440 at the current exchange rates.
