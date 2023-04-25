New Brabus 900 Superblack Is What the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Should've Always Been

Brabus’ Superblack lineup of tuned vehicles has grown to include the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The biggest vehicle made by the Affalterbach brand has received special touches inside and out, and under the hood, and it is a very interesting proposal targeting those who want an ultra-fast gargantuan crossover in their lives.
That ultra-fast part refers to the extra oomph. The tuner claims that thanks to the increased displacement of the V8 engine, which now has 4.5 liters, and the additional work that went into it, the output has increased to 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW). The torque stands at 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), though it was electronically limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft), and everything is transferred to both axles via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
With 612 ps (603 hp/450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) produced by the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, the stock GLS 63 takes 4.2 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from zero. Brabus says that the power boost has dropped that number to 3.6 seconds. Top speed is normally capped at 250 kph (155 mph), or 280 kph (174 mph) if you get it with the optional AMG Driver’s Package, and in this case, it was lifted to 310 kph (193 mph). A new valve-controlled exhaust system, with carbon-titanium tailpipes, enhances the soundtrack of this super crossover turned hyper.
Riding on 10x24-inch front and 12x24-inch rear wheels from Brabus, wrapped in 295/35 and 335/30 Continental Sport Contact 6 tires, the 900 Superblack has a range of carbon fiber add-ons that make it look sportier. These include the front spoiler, grille insert, rear diffuser, and fender flares. The grille with vertical slats reserved for some of the finest modern-day vehicles made by Mercedes-AMG sports the Brabus logo. The tuner’s emblem is also visible on other parts of the exterior, including the tailgate, wheels, and brake calipers. The Brabus Airmatic Sport lowering module is also included.
On the inside, this GLS 63 features Alcantara-wrapped pillars, sun visors, and a headliner. The upper and lower parts of the dashboard were re-upholstered in leather, and so were the seats, steering wheel, center console, and other parts of the interior. Even the floor features leather, and so does the cargo area. The floor mats were also made of leather, and they’re decorated by the Brabus logo. Aluminum pedal pads, aluminum door locks, and a few other things are part of the makeover, just like the new entry sills and the Brabus emblem for the engine cover. Elsewhere, it is the same nicely equipped high-rider, featuring a whole bunch of equipment that covers all the main aspects, from a TV tuner and premium audio to the 360-degree camera system, panoramic roof, and 64-color ambient lighting.
