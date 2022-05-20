Brabus 900 Gets the Super Black Treatment, Guess How Much Power It Has

Brabus is a firm believer that more is better when it comes to the upgrades available for the latest-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63. Thus, their latest proposal increases the bundle by one, and it is dubbed the Brabus 900 Superblack.
Boasting power on par with the previous generation supercars, the high-end 4x4 has received an extra oomph from the aforementioned tuner. Unsurprisingly, the devil is in the details, as the Brabus 900 Superblack has 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW), and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque, limited to 1,050 Nm (775 lb-ft).
The extra 315 ps (311 hp / 232 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) have dropped the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint from 4.5 seconds in the stock G 63 to 3.7 seconds. Top speed has also increased by 40 kph (25 mph), to 280 kph (174 mph).
All this has been obtained by increasing the displacement of the 4.0-liter V8 to 4.5 liters, giving it new turbochargers, an ECU remap, and an aftermarket exhaust system, with backlit carbon tailpipes and active sound management. Everything is transmitted to the four-wheel drive system through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Carbon fiber add-ons enhance the looks of the high-rider, which also features a hood attachment and more aftermarket parts for the grille, bumper, side mirrors, side skirts, door handles, and so on. There is a new roof part with LED lights, too, underride protection, and different chrome and plastic parts that have been finished in the same color as the rest of the exterior, namely black. The wheels measure 10x24 and 12x24 inches front and rear, and the body can sit by 45 mm (1.8 in) closer to the road, courtesy of the adjustable suspension.
Black leather upholstery with black stitching decorates the cabin of the Brabus 900 Superblack. The sun visors and pillars were wrapped in Alcantara, and the floor, door cards, center console, cargo area, steering wheel, and others wear high-end leather. Pricing for the complete vehicle has been set at €516,862.22 ($544,551) in Germany.
The extra 315 ps (311 hp / 232 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) have dropped the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint from 4.5 seconds in the stock G 63 to 3.7 seconds. Top speed has also increased by 40 kph (25 mph), to 280 kph (174 mph).
All this has been obtained by increasing the displacement of the 4.0-liter V8 to 4.5 liters, giving it new turbochargers, an ECU remap, and an aftermarket exhaust system, with backlit carbon tailpipes and active sound management. Everything is transmitted to the four-wheel drive system through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Carbon fiber add-ons enhance the looks of the high-rider, which also features a hood attachment and more aftermarket parts for the grille, bumper, side mirrors, side skirts, door handles, and so on. There is a new roof part with LED lights, too, underride protection, and different chrome and plastic parts that have been finished in the same color as the rest of the exterior, namely black. The wheels measure 10x24 and 12x24 inches front and rear, and the body can sit by 45 mm (1.8 in) closer to the road, courtesy of the adjustable suspension.
Black leather upholstery with black stitching decorates the cabin of the Brabus 900 Superblack. The sun visors and pillars were wrapped in Alcantara, and the floor, door cards, center console, cargo area, steering wheel, and others wear high-end leather. Pricing for the complete vehicle has been set at €516,862.22 ($544,551) in Germany.