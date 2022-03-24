New Brabus 800 XLP Superwhite Is a Super Mercedes-AMG G 63 Pickup With Portal Axles

Brabus has tuned another Mercedes-AMG G 63, turning it into a rather extremely stylish pickup. The project is named the Brabus 800 XLP Superwhite, and features numerous visual and technical upgrades.
Starting with the engine, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 developed by AMG has been boosted to 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. The tuner states that the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) is a 4.8-second affair, en route to a top speed of 210 kph (130 mph).
Front and rear portal axles enhance its off-road driving credentials. The pickup features the Brabus Ride Control suspension and a heavy-duty cable winch that can get it out of most sticky and slippery situations. It rides on 22-inch forged wheels, wrapped in 325/55 Pirelli Scorpion mud-terrain tires. Other technical upgrades include the new valve-controlled sports exhaust system, with illuminated tailpipes.
Finished in Diamond White Pearl, the Brabus 800 XLP Superwhite has a 500-mm (20-in) frame extension, carbon side walls in the load area, black roll bar, underbody protection, and the tuner’s Widestar add-ons, in addition to fender extensions, and other carbon fiber parts. A roof rack, trail lights, rear light bar, and custom hood are part of the makeover, rounded off by the Brabus logos.
Following a similar theme to the exterior, the cabin has been reupholstered in white leather. It features special quilting and embossing almost everywhere you look, and is complemented by the Alcantara inserts. The floor has been wrapped in leather, and carbon fiber trim is included here too, alongside the special entry sills, new paddle shifters, aluminum pedals and door lock pins, additional gauges, and a speedometer that goes all the way up to 300 kph (mph), even if the vehicle doesn’t.
The Brabus 800 XLP Superwhite is a bit pricier than the Superblack variant unveiled earlier this year, with the tuner’s website revealing a €750,743.63 (equal to $826,479) buy-it-now price, after tax.
