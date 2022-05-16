autoevolution
New Brabus 900 XLP Is an 887-HP Off-Road Rocket With Portal Axles and Posh Cabin

16 May 2022, 09:44 UTC ·
Brabus has expanded its XLP lineup with the introduction of the 900 XLP. Based on the latest-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63, it is limited to ten copies and features a lot of upgrades over stock.
For one, it’s not an SUV anymore, but a pickup with an open bed behind the cockpit. It features a wide body kit, carbon fiber attachments, and 9.5x22-inch wheels for heavy-duty usage, wrapped in 325/55 Pirelli Scorpion tires.

Further enhancing its off-road credentials are the front and rear portal axles. Underbody protection keeps the engine, gearbox, and fuel tank safe from various solid objects that might hit them, and there is a heavy-duty winch on deck too. Also included are the roof rack, complete with additional lights, roll bar, and other stuff.

Opening the door will reveal a familiar place that has been made more eye-catching. Brabus has given it black leather upholstery, and red details, as well as special entry sills, aluminum pedal pads, new door lock pins, additional carbon fiber trim, and a speedometer reading all the way up to 300 kph (186 mph).

The latter was a necessary asset, considering that the Brabus 900 XLP is much more powerful than stock. The tuner has increased the displacement of the 4.0-liter V8 to 4.5 liters, giving it new turbochargers, and upgrading various other parts. A new exhaust system, with integrated lights, is on deck, and in total, the vehicle has 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque to play with. The thrust was, however, limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft). The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint takes 4.4 seconds, and top speed is capped at 210 kph (130 mph).

Like nearly all machines signed by Brabus, this one costs a lot of money too. Their official website reveals that it is a €783,764.25 affair, which equals to $815,507 at today’s exchange rates.
