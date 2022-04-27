Satin Black Mercedes-AMG G 63 Poses as a Brabus With Add-Ons and Monoblock 24s

Some might argue that a boxy SUV like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is always best served wider. But perhaps not every AMG G 63 needs the Widestar treatment to act all custom Brabus about itself.
Or at least that is the opinion of the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. The experienced aftermarket outlet is not only Kim Kardashian’s go-to customization venue but also prides itself on being a (G-Class) leader in the personalization area for the past two decades, and again shows us why.
This time around, their latest Mercedes-AMG G 63 build is an “extremely clean yet elegant-looking” iconic boxy SUV that now features not just a cool, factory Satin Black paintjob but also Brabus add-on parts. One can easily see what has been added to make it even more amazing and aggressive, thanks to the company’s extensive social media coverage. But, of course, we can also select a highlight.
And that would be – without a shadow of a doubt – the humongous 24-inch Brabus Monoblock M wheelset that bodes well for the newly lowered “street-sage” atmosphere. By the way, perhaps something with fewer edges but also from Mercedes is more of your cup of tea. Fret not as we have you – or, rather West Coast Customs has you covered with that bespoke whip, as well.
After all, they did just share a Mercedes-AMG (BiTurbo 4Matic, of course) with a mirror-like chrome-shine wrap that looks ready to reflect every sun’s ray and then some more. Frankly, if you ask our little Mercedes devil sitting on both shoulders, we would easily tuck both inside the garage and use them alternatively: the G-Class for summer midnight club madness (and other rascal adventures) and the mirror AMG for quick and feisty road trips at the seaside!
Honestly, there would be plenty of (horse)power to do them both in just one day…
