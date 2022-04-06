Mercedes-AMG G 63 Van Looks Like Brabus Took Up 900 Rockets for Delivery Services

Initially envisioned as a military-focused, no-frills boxy off-roader, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has one of the best “rags to riches” stories an entire automotive industry has ever seen. But what if there was a CGI way to combine the best of both commercial and luxury worlds?
Diehard fans will easily remember the original W460 had numerous body styles, ranging from a two-door short wheelbase convertible to a five-door LWB station wagon-like SUV style. In between them, a three-door panel van also dwelled to fulfill commercial queries. Today, however, the contemporary W463A only has a five-door SUV body to show off.
Naturally, some people – knowing that things like 6x6s, Landaulets, or 4x4 squared variants have already lived a fruitful off-road life – might beg to wonder what else could be revived from the past. And when those folks are virtual automotive artists, there is only one way to find out: imagine a CGI outcome. Case in point, the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media, has done yet another quick digital makeover that does not make any sense at all but looks bonkers wild!
No stranger to outrageous virtual creations himself, the CGI expert now says we should not take his Mercedes-AMG G 63 Van too seriously... especially since this is no longer an Affalterbach creation! Even without the “before and after” helping hand from the second slide of the post embedded below, this three-door G panel van was obviously based on Brabus’ crazy Rocket 900 Edition.
As such, the stock AMG credentials were substituted for an all-new Stealth Gray paintjob with crimson accents, an enlarged 4.5-liter Brabus 900 twin-turbocharged V8 engine capable of 662 kW/887 hp/900 ps, the remastered Widestar aerodynamic style, and humongous 24-inch Rocket 900 Aerodisc aftermarket wheels, among many others. Not bad for a starting point, right?
Well, the G Van certainly took full advantage of it, keeping the cool paintjob, most of the widebody enhancements, and – presumably – all the incredible acceleration skills. Now, it is probably best the rear glasshouse is obscured with panels. We dare not even imagine what happens inside with the poor, unsecured delivery employee when he or she tries to sort parcels while on the way to the next customer!
