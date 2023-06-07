2024 Lexus TX Three-Row 8-Seat CUV and Tough 2024 GX Off-Road SUV Share a Final CGI Reel

The parent company Toyota started the year with full steam ahead on the North American market – via the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' and 220-hp Prius Prime, 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid and Corolla Nightshade family, plus stuff like the 2024 Grand Highlander and the latest iteration of the best-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. But now it's Lexus' time to shine brightly like a CUV and SUV superstar under the TX and GX spotlights.
The premium division of the Japanese automaker first signaled that it's down to high-riding classy business with the recent introduction of the LBX subcompact luxury crossover SUV in Milan, Italy. Primarily developed for the Old Continent and its JDM affairs, the smallest crossover model ever to grace Lexus' family, slotted below the compact UX, is a TNGA affair that has lots of DNA strands identical to the XP210-based Toyota Yaris Cross model.
That is not inherently bad, especially if you are a fan of the company's hybrid powertrains – the new Lexus LBX is only offered with a 1.5-liter electrified three-cylinder rocking a combined system output of 134 hp sent to the front or all wheels through a CVT assembly. Besides, one needs to get used to these significant cross-sharing ideas in America, as well, because the CUV and SUV assault will continue across the great pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean) with the impending release of the 2024 Lexus TX and GX, which is scheduled for June 8 at 8 PM Eastern (8 AM WST).
The premium Japanese automaker recently threw out on social media the final teaser for both, and just like the upcoming official presentation, it was a quick ensemble feature centered around the 2024 GX that showed a lot more skin while splashing around in a pool of water during some fast trailing. The 2024 Lexus TX was also out and about, albeit cropped to only showcase some of the ritzy details. By the way, they are both based on new architectures – the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform for the Lexus GX and the unibody TNGA-K version for the family-oriented Lexus TX.
Naturally, the double ensemble didn't go unnoticed – both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have quickly devised the CGI looks of this final show-and-tell unofficial presentation before the OEM's actual release of the six or eight-seat CUV and off-road-oriented SUV.
Of course, with mere hours before the official introduction, there isn't much you can do anymore – even digitally. But the resident pixel master was fast to prepare a traditional reel with everything they cooked up so far, including the unofficial color palette, the front and rear POVs, plus the cheerful interiors – for both Lexus models. Well, that is quite a virtual ensemble, right?
