Lexus LBX Is Brand's Smallest Model Yet, Will Feature a 134-Horsepower Hybrid Powertrain

Although the Lexus LBX seems like a mundane Toyota Yaris Cross dressed in luxury attire, the Japanese brand claims it has reengineered and refined the hybrid crossover to suit its demanding clientele. Lexus's bet is interesting, considering that most carmakers contemplate exiting the small car segment.
The Japanese brands, Toyota in particular, have been harshly criticized for their reluctance to embrace electric vehicles. Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus are doubling down on this with a new crop of hybrid-powered models, sometimes even going against the tides. So far, this has panned out well, as the Japanese carmaker enjoyed record sales, quarter after quarter. Things are starting to look tense, though, especially in Europe, where a clear path toward electrification has been carved.
The upcoming Euro-7 emission regulations will only complicate things further, to the point that Volkswagen said that selling small cars would not make sense. Complying with the new rules will require significant investments that are not easy to offset in the case of a small car. And yet, Lexus has the audacity, or should we say recklessness, to launch the LBX small crossover in these adverse conditions.
The LBX is built on Toyota's TNGA GA-B platform, which also underpins the Toyota Yaris Cross. Powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid powertrain, the Lexus LBX features a new bi-polar nickel-metal-hydride (NiMH) battery that is lighter and smaller than regular NiMH packs. It also allows for faster charging and discharging, making it ideal for the LBX.
Unlike the Yaris Cross, the Lexus LBX uses a balancer shaft for a more refined operation worthy of the luxury brand. With a total of 134 horsepower and 185 Nm (137 lb-ft) of torque, it propels the LBX from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 9.2 seconds in the front-wheel-drive version. Lexus intends to also offer an E-Four, all-wheel-drive version sporting an additional electric motor on the rear axle.
The Lexus LBX stretches 4190 mm (165 inches) long and 1825 mm (71.8 inches) wide while having a wheelbase of 2580 mm (101.5 inches). The latter is 20 mm (0.79 inches) longer than the Toyota Yaris Cross, and the LBX has a wider track. This contributes to the more refined ride, although the car still uses a basic suspension with a torsion beam at the rear for FWD versions. For obvious reasons, the AWD versions adopt a double-wishbone setup for the rear axle. Lexus uses Vehicle Braking Posture Control to minimize body movements and increase stability.
Design-wise, the new crossover marks the redesign of Lexus's spindle grille, which stops the trend of ever-increasing grilles in other Lexus models. This changes the design theme significantly without losing touch with the brand's design language. The LBX was developed with European customers in mind first and foremost, and that is visible. Still, it will also be sold in Japan and other markets.
Even though it will be the entry-level model in Lexus's lineup, the LBX is a feature-packed car. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. An optional head-up display is also offered, while a Mark Levinson high-end sound system rounds up the feel-good package. Regarding driver assistance technology, the Lexus LBX counts on the comprehensive Advanced Preventive Safety Technologies Lexus Safety System Plus.
The Lexus LBX will enter production this year, with sales in Europe and select markets planned for early 2024. The prices will be announced in October when customers can order the crossover. Lexus wants LBX to attract new customers to the brand, especially the younger, tech-savvy clientele.
The upcoming Euro-7 emission regulations will only complicate things further, to the point that Volkswagen said that selling small cars would not make sense. Complying with the new rules will require significant investments that are not easy to offset in the case of a small car. And yet, Lexus has the audacity, or should we say recklessness, to launch the LBX small crossover in these adverse conditions.
The LBX is built on Toyota's TNGA GA-B platform, which also underpins the Toyota Yaris Cross. Powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid powertrain, the Lexus LBX features a new bi-polar nickel-metal-hydride (NiMH) battery that is lighter and smaller than regular NiMH packs. It also allows for faster charging and discharging, making it ideal for the LBX.
Unlike the Yaris Cross, the Lexus LBX uses a balancer shaft for a more refined operation worthy of the luxury brand. With a total of 134 horsepower and 185 Nm (137 lb-ft) of torque, it propels the LBX from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 9.2 seconds in the front-wheel-drive version. Lexus intends to also offer an E-Four, all-wheel-drive version sporting an additional electric motor on the rear axle.
The Lexus LBX stretches 4190 mm (165 inches) long and 1825 mm (71.8 inches) wide while having a wheelbase of 2580 mm (101.5 inches). The latter is 20 mm (0.79 inches) longer than the Toyota Yaris Cross, and the LBX has a wider track. This contributes to the more refined ride, although the car still uses a basic suspension with a torsion beam at the rear for FWD versions. For obvious reasons, the AWD versions adopt a double-wishbone setup for the rear axle. Lexus uses Vehicle Braking Posture Control to minimize body movements and increase stability.
Design-wise, the new crossover marks the redesign of Lexus's spindle grille, which stops the trend of ever-increasing grilles in other Lexus models. This changes the design theme significantly without losing touch with the brand's design language. The LBX was developed with European customers in mind first and foremost, and that is visible. Still, it will also be sold in Japan and other markets.
Even though it will be the entry-level model in Lexus's lineup, the LBX is a feature-packed car. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. An optional head-up display is also offered, while a Mark Levinson high-end sound system rounds up the feel-good package. Regarding driver assistance technology, the Lexus LBX counts on the comprehensive Advanced Preventive Safety Technologies Lexus Safety System Plus.
The Lexus LBX will enter production this year, with sales in Europe and select markets planned for early 2024. The prices will be announced in October when customers can order the crossover. Lexus wants LBX to attract new customers to the brand, especially the younger, tech-savvy clientele.