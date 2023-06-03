2024 Lexus GX Gets Shown in Many Colors and From All Angles in Informal Presentation

Not long now, Lexus will step on the same trail as its Toyota parent with a flurry of new model introductions – both for Europe and the North American region. And that's not bad, not bad at all – especially for lovers of all things crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
Following lackluster sales last year and during the first quarter of the year, Toyota has stepped up the product introduction strategy in America with novel stuff like the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' (including in Prime plug-in hybrid form), the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander three-row CUV, the Corolla Nightshade family, or the king-of-the-hill 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. And that's just for the first half of the year.
Moving on, we expect even more heroes like the entire Trailhunter range, plus upcoming reveals like the next-gen Camry sedan or the upcoming 4Runner SUV. Anyway, not to be left on the side, its premium division Lexus is also ready to join the revelation party with a trio of its own models. For Europe, they have something small and cutesy – the first-ever LBX, which is potentially a rebadged Toyota Yaris Cross entry-level luxury crossover. Moving across the pond, aka the mighty Atlantic Ocean, the company will feature a double presentation ensemble on June 8, revealing the all-new Lexus TX and the third-gen GX.
The former is a posher take on the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, of course, and it is probably coming with six, seven, or eight-seat configurations to accommodate everyone – from corporate CEOs to entire families. Meanwhile, the latter needs no introduction, as we are dealing with the full-size off-road-focused luxury SUV sold as the ritzy version of the current Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. As such, it might hold the key to the Land Cruiser nameplate's reintroduction to the United States if Toyota dares to keep the twinned GX-Prado spirit alive.
Anyway, only time will tell if that is the case. Meanwhile, we can only wait and count out the hours until Lexus' official presentation. Naturally, some people are more impatient than others and will only settle once they have uncovered all their secrets well in advance. Such is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, of course. And here are also the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the soon-to-be-released 2024 Lexus GX from all POVs.
This is not the first time they have fiddled with Lexus goodies, but it must be the most definitive CGI presentation to date, complete with info on the technical aspects (new body-on-frame TNGA-F platform shared with Tacoma, LX, Sequoia, or Tundra) as well as a trio of digital angles combined with myriad shades in the traditional unofficial color reel. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass or not?
Moving on, we expect even more heroes like the entire Trailhunter range, plus upcoming reveals like the next-gen Camry sedan or the upcoming 4Runner SUV. Anyway, not to be left on the side, its premium division Lexus is also ready to join the revelation party with a trio of its own models. For Europe, they have something small and cutesy – the first-ever LBX, which is potentially a rebadged Toyota Yaris Cross entry-level luxury crossover. Moving across the pond, aka the mighty Atlantic Ocean, the company will feature a double presentation ensemble on June 8, revealing the all-new Lexus TX and the third-gen GX.
The former is a posher take on the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, of course, and it is probably coming with six, seven, or eight-seat configurations to accommodate everyone – from corporate CEOs to entire families. Meanwhile, the latter needs no introduction, as we are dealing with the full-size off-road-focused luxury SUV sold as the ritzy version of the current Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. As such, it might hold the key to the Land Cruiser nameplate's reintroduction to the United States if Toyota dares to keep the twinned GX-Prado spirit alive.
Anyway, only time will tell if that is the case. Meanwhile, we can only wait and count out the hours until Lexus' official presentation. Naturally, some people are more impatient than others and will only settle once they have uncovered all their secrets well in advance. Such is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, of course. And here are also the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the soon-to-be-released 2024 Lexus GX from all POVs.
This is not the first time they have fiddled with Lexus goodies, but it must be the most definitive CGI presentation to date, complete with info on the technical aspects (new body-on-frame TNGA-F platform shared with Tacoma, LX, Sequoia, or Tundra) as well as a trio of digital angles combined with myriad shades in the traditional unofficial color reel. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass or not?