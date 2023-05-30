2024 Lexus LX Renderings Show Everything, and They're Probably Spot On (the DNA)

It is a wonderful time to be a Japanese automaker fan these days in North America. Being a dedicated Toyota and Lexus enthusiast is even better because there is something for everyone, from Prius Primes to electrified 2024 Tacomas. And more, much more, is still to come.
The Rising Sun carmaker was probably scared by the lackluster sales result of recent times (even Q1 2023 wasn't so great, though it showed signs of recovery) and decided to take ample action. As such, this year has been full of novelties like the all-new Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' that arrived including in 220-hp Prius Prime form, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid slotted in exchange for C-HR's departure, or the introduction of the massive 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented crossover.
Of course, the biggest news of the year's first half has to do with the presentation of the (N400) Tacoma and the arrival of the new Trailhunter trim. The latest iteration of the best-selling mid-size pickup truck is going to be king of hype for a while, at least – but it seems that the rumor mill thinks Toyota will double down or even triple the jeopardy posed to rivals with upcoming reveals like the 2025 4Runner and possibly even the next Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that may reintroduce the nameplate to America as a smaller take on the full-size J300 and twinned with the upcoming all-new Lexus GX.
Speaking of the luxury division, they are not sleeping on the job either, and the premium brand has signaled that a couple of massive introductions of its own will officially arrive on June 8. Those include the first-ever Lexus TX – an indirect successor of the long wheelbase RX-L that shares more than a few components with the 2024 Grand Highlander as a posher take on the family hauler.
But the big crossover is not arriving alone, and Lexus is aiming for a double release with the third-gen Lexus GX also in tow. It is rumored to be produced on the TNGA-F platform that also underpins other body-on-frame models like the J300 Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra, and the J310 Lexus LX flagship, so this will be a proper off-roader just like before. Only it will also be a lot more comfortable, tech-savvy, and stylish – including from the outside. And there is no need to take our word for granted as Lexus shared teasers of the exterior on social media.
Based on these snippets and spied (camouflaged) prototypes, of course, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators also chipped in with their vision – on more than one occasion. The latest to come forth – yet again – are the good folks over at Kolesa, along with their resident pixel master Nikita Chuicko, aka kelsonik on social media, who have used the latest teasers to build new CGIs. These should all be taken with a healthy dose of salt, as always, but we 'fear' they are dangerously close to being spot-on as they incorporate the latest findings from around the web.
As such, notice the new design traits like the exciting treatment of the front fascia, the new greenhouse lines, or the clean and straightforward LED-bar style of the rear lights. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or are we deferring the vote to that traditional moment when the Lexus GX leaks in all its glory just a few days (or hours) before the official unveiling event scheduled on June 8 at 8:00 PM Eastern time (8:00 AM Western)?
