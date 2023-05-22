8-Seat 2024 Lexus TX Gets Involved in Hypothetical Comparison With Grand Highlander

Toyota, the seemingly eternal Japanese automaker with a (prominent) soft spot for the North American region, is on a novelty spree, especially in the United States. And, of course, its luxury division Lexus does not let itself go any lower!
If we look at Toyota's namesake brand, American dealers have been busy showcasing many novelties to the public these past few months. We noted the return of the Crown nameplate as the sixteenth-generation S235 with a crossover-style sedan demeanor. There was also the iconic Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' that is now also available as a 2023 Prime plug-in hybrid hero or the departure of the smaller C-HR in favor of putting the spotlight on the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid.
As for more prominent heroes, the automaker is almost ready to start nationwide deliveries of the 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row crossover SUV, and the Trailhunter adventures kick off with the all-new fourth-generation 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. Naturally, the latter is the most significant introduction of the first half of 2023 for the brand. Still, the luxury division of Lexus actually thinks our focus should be on a different model.
And that would be the first-ever Lexus TX, which is set to become their posher version of the 2024 Grand Highlander. Internally, it will compete with other Lexus models – like the next GX – for undivided customer attention. And according to the rumor mill, the powertrains are already set in stone – based on hints provided by TX 350, TX 500h, and TX 550h+ trademarks that were filled with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). Naturally, those monikers translate to ICE power, a classic hybrid version, and a plug-in hybrid flagship, most likely twinned with the 2024 Grand Highlander options and the top one based on the RX 450h+ with additional hp and torque.
On the other hand, the design is still a mystery. A partial one, in the real world – given the Lexus teaser that was shared not long ago, at the beginning of May 2023. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, there is nothing to hide anymore, as numerous pixel masters have hypothetically envisioned the 2024 Lexus TX. Some, even more than once.
Such is the case here with the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have (again) imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming Lexus TX, and of course, it has many shades. Even better, aside from the traditional yet unofficial color palette reel, the resident CGI artist also took the trouble of setting the imagined 2024 Lexus TX side-by-side with the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander sibling for a quick digital comparison. And last but not least, there are also lots of posh interior color options to make sure that nothing is left hiding.
