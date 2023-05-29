Future Baby Aston Comes Into Focus, Vantage Successor Rendered Looking Great

The Aston Martin Vantage has been in the market since 2018, and that's not exactly old, especially when it comes to sporty models, but the British company has decided to replace it. Its successor has been caught in the open two times so far, and it appears to have been inspired by its larger sibling, the DB12.
Caught doing its thing on the road by our spy photographers, the prototype has revealed the typical Aston Martin design language. The large grille, reminiscent of the one used on the DB12, will set the new one apart from its predecessor. It will have new headlights, a ventilated front bumper, and what seem to be larger exhaust tips. For the back end, the brand's designers gave it some slack, as it is almost identical.
We have yet to see the cabin of the successor to the current Aston Martin Vantage, which may or may not retain the moniker, but it is expected to echo the styling of the larger DB12. As a result, it might get the same new infotainment system developed in-house to be more British than ever, although it remains to be seen whether it will have an identical screen. We will learn in due course if it will be positioned atop a floating-style center console like on the DB12 and if additional upgrades, including the new digital dials and revised switchgear, will join it.
No one can tell you about the powertrain either, unless they are directly involved in the development of the refreshed baby Aston. However, the automaker has previously confirmed the retirement of the V12. Therefore, the V8 will be the only remaining power unit for it, and it will probably receive a boost. In the current one, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter mill is rated at 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW), and it produces 505 lb-ft (685 Nm) of torque. This allows it to keep pushing up to 195 mph (314 kph) and to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. The V12 variant uses a twin-turbo 5.2-liter unit making 690 hp (700 ps/515 kW) and 555 lb-ft (753 Nm).
From a styling standpoint, we already know what to expect, namely evolutionary looks. But this hasn't stopped Kolesa from imagining the car with no camouflage on its body. We can instantly notice the redesigned face of the sexy machine and a familiar back end. Overall, we think it is a prettier proposal than ever. The testing and fine-tuning phase of the updated Vantage should end in a few weeks or months, so we will have to wait until we get to see it shine under the spotlight, as the grand unveiling is believed to take place later this year.
We have yet to see the cabin of the successor to the current Aston Martin Vantage, which may or may not retain the moniker, but it is expected to echo the styling of the larger DB12. As a result, it might get the same new infotainment system developed in-house to be more British than ever, although it remains to be seen whether it will have an identical screen. We will learn in due course if it will be positioned atop a floating-style center console like on the DB12 and if additional upgrades, including the new digital dials and revised switchgear, will join it.
No one can tell you about the powertrain either, unless they are directly involved in the development of the refreshed baby Aston. However, the automaker has previously confirmed the retirement of the V12. Therefore, the V8 will be the only remaining power unit for it, and it will probably receive a boost. In the current one, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter mill is rated at 503 hp (510 ps/375 kW), and it produces 505 lb-ft (685 Nm) of torque. This allows it to keep pushing up to 195 mph (314 kph) and to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. The V12 variant uses a twin-turbo 5.2-liter unit making 690 hp (700 ps/515 kW) and 555 lb-ft (753 Nm).
From a styling standpoint, we already know what to expect, namely evolutionary looks. But this hasn't stopped Kolesa from imagining the car with no camouflage on its body. We can instantly notice the redesigned face of the sexy machine and a familiar back end. Overall, we think it is a prettier proposal than ever. The testing and fine-tuning phase of the updated Vantage should end in a few weeks or months, so we will have to wait until we get to see it shine under the spotlight, as the grand unveiling is believed to take place later this year.