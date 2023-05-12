Aston Martin Vantage Facelift Spied With Revised Interior, Heavily Camouflaged Front End

Aston Martin is launching no fewer than eight new cars through 2025, starting with the replacement for the DB11. Rather than a ground-up redesign, we're in for an exhaustive facelift. DB12 is the rumored nameplate for the grand tourer, which is likely to continue with both twin-turbocharged V8 and twin-turbo'd V12 engines.
Aston Martin is committed to keeping the 5.2-liter V12 alive until 2027, if possible, though it will be hard on the British automaker in the European Union due to Euro 7 emission regulations.
The V12 is most likely reserved for the successor of the DBS Superleggera, whereas the DB12 is probably going to make do with the AMG-built V8. Those eight future models also include a GT unlike anything the British automaker has offered to date, the Valhalla supercar, and the marque's first-ever electric vehicle. According to big kahuna Lawrence Stroll, more on that will be revealed at the 2023 capital markets day on June 27.
Another entry on this list is the replacement for the Vantage, or – better said – the facelift model. Spied by our photographers in roadster form, the redesign clearly hides a few revisions under the front-end camouflage.
From the new headlights to the resculpted bumper and bigger grille openings, the changes are pretty obvious. A detail that isn't as noticeable is the hood, now featuring a conventional design rather than a clamshell-style hood. Out back, you'll have the devil's own time to identify any major difference from the 2023 Vantage.
The big news, however, can be found in the cabin. The dashboard, more specifically, which is obscured from prying eyes – and carparazzis – by a camouflage blanket. Expected to premiere in 2024 for the 2025 model year, the Vantage facelift boasts a touchscreen.
Daddy Stroll confirmed the switch to a proper infotainment system a year ago, also mentioning better suspension, upgraded engines, and transmissions. The reason why current-gen Aston Martins use track-pad infotainment of Mercedes-Benz origin is – of course – the Stuttgart-based partner. To make a long story short, the Brits got the short end of the stick while the German manufacturer was upgrading to MBUX infotainment.
The Vantage won't be offered with the V12 that Aston Martin refers to as AE31. The final Vantage with the Cologne-built V12 is the… uhm… V12 Vantage that Aston Martin revealed in March 2022. Only 333 units will be produced. Alas, the V8 will have to suffice.
Don't boo and hiss, though, because said V8 is a pretty damn fine powerplant. Rather than the dry-sump M178 of the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car, Aston Martin is supplied with the wet-sump M177. It's a bonafide AMG engine assembled by hand, and it makes a lot of torque over a wide RPM range. The pokiest variant employed in the Vantage is that of the F1 Edition, which cranks out 505 pound-feet (685 Nm) between 2,000 and 5,000 revolutions per minute. Power peaks to the tune of 528 ponies (535 ps) at 6,000 rpm.
The V12 is most likely reserved for the successor of the DBS Superleggera, whereas the DB12 is probably going to make do with the AMG-built V8. Those eight future models also include a GT unlike anything the British automaker has offered to date, the Valhalla supercar, and the marque's first-ever electric vehicle. According to big kahuna Lawrence Stroll, more on that will be revealed at the 2023 capital markets day on June 27.
Another entry on this list is the replacement for the Vantage, or – better said – the facelift model. Spied by our photographers in roadster form, the redesign clearly hides a few revisions under the front-end camouflage.
From the new headlights to the resculpted bumper and bigger grille openings, the changes are pretty obvious. A detail that isn't as noticeable is the hood, now featuring a conventional design rather than a clamshell-style hood. Out back, you'll have the devil's own time to identify any major difference from the 2023 Vantage.
The big news, however, can be found in the cabin. The dashboard, more specifically, which is obscured from prying eyes – and carparazzis – by a camouflage blanket. Expected to premiere in 2024 for the 2025 model year, the Vantage facelift boasts a touchscreen.
Daddy Stroll confirmed the switch to a proper infotainment system a year ago, also mentioning better suspension, upgraded engines, and transmissions. The reason why current-gen Aston Martins use track-pad infotainment of Mercedes-Benz origin is – of course – the Stuttgart-based partner. To make a long story short, the Brits got the short end of the stick while the German manufacturer was upgrading to MBUX infotainment.
The Vantage won't be offered with the V12 that Aston Martin refers to as AE31. The final Vantage with the Cologne-built V12 is the… uhm… V12 Vantage that Aston Martin revealed in March 2022. Only 333 units will be produced. Alas, the V8 will have to suffice.
Don't boo and hiss, though, because said V8 is a pretty damn fine powerplant. Rather than the dry-sump M178 of the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car, Aston Martin is supplied with the wet-sump M177. It's a bonafide AMG engine assembled by hand, and it makes a lot of torque over a wide RPM range. The pokiest variant employed in the Vantage is that of the F1 Edition, which cranks out 505 pound-feet (685 Nm) between 2,000 and 5,000 revolutions per minute. Power peaks to the tune of 528 ponies (535 ps) at 6,000 rpm.