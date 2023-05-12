Aston Martin Vantage Facelift Spied With Revised Interior, Heavily Camouflaged Front End

Aston Martin is launching no fewer than eight new cars through 2025, starting with the replacement for the DB11. Rather than a ground-up redesign, we're in for an exhaustive facelift. DB12 is the rumored nameplate for the grand tourer, which is likely to continue with both twin-turbocharged V8 and twin-turbo'd V12 engines.

9 photos Photo: Daniel Balogh for SH Proshots