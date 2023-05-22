Aston Martin Vantage Coupe Successor Spied for the First Time With the New Front Design

All eyes are now on the Aston Martin DB12 launch on May 24, but its two-seater brother is also preparing for an update. Our photographers were lucky to catch an Aston Martin Vantage Coupe prototype testing on the Nürburgring.
Aston Martin has had a rough journey, going bankrupt not once but several times. The tides have turned after Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll invested in the company in 2020. Aston launched its first SUV, the DBX, and started the development of the successor to the DB11 and the Vantage. No fewer than eight new models are in the pipeline by 2025, signaling the most exciting times for the British brand. The recent investment made by Geely provides the necessary funding to carry on with building sports cars for James Bond of the future.
Although the most entertaining news pertains to the imminent launch of the Aston Martin DB12, the Vantage successor is equally important. The two-seater model will inherit some of the design cues we will see in just a couple of days on the DB12, although the technical details should not change much from the current model. Aston Martin is not trying to reinvent the Vantage and will offer a comprehensive refresh instead. Rest assured, the Brits have the most important areas covered, so you won't feel like a second-class citizen while driving the new Vantage.
We've already seen the Convertible prototype doing rounds on the Nürburgring earlier this month, so the Coupe pictures should not surprise anyone. Aston Martin stuck to the green camouflage, which is gleefully revealing. It's easy to see that the refreshed Vantage shares the front design with the upcoming DB12. The clamshell-style engine hood has been replaced by a conventional design, and the front grille has bigger openings. New headlights are also a given, as is the redesigned front bumper. At the rear, the only thing different from the current model is the vent grille behind the wheel.
Although we haven't seen the interior, it's obvious from the spy shots that Aston Martin has plenty to hide. Otherwise, it wouldn't have used a camouflage blanket. We know that Aston Martin models will get touchscreen infotainment systems because that's what CEO Lawrence Stroll promised. Although the partnership with Daimler has offered access to the formidable AMG engines, the choice to integrate the non-touch infotainment system from Daimler was less inspired.
If Aston Martin DB12's latest teaser video (see below) is any indication, the upcoming Vantage should receive more than one display in the cockpit. The central touchscreen will be placed almost horizontally between the center console and the dashboard. A second display will function as a digital display cluster, featuring catchy animations and, hopefully, programmable zones.
Additional changes are expected to improve the performance of the new Vantage. An upgraded suspension is rumored, with more goodies planned under the new hood. The carry-over 4.0-liter V8 powerplant supplied by AMG should offer plenty of oomph. Just don't expect a V12 engine anymore. That chapter has closed with the limited-edition V12 Vantage launched last March.
