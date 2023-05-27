All-New Lexus GX F Sport Flaunts Ritzy yet Fake Colors in Unofficial Presentation

Regarding the US market, Japanese automakers are some of the most prolific harbingers of novelties, especially Honda and Toyota. Plus, when they do not have something interesting, they just defer to their premium offshoots, Acura and Lexus, to keep the momentum going.
Last year we crowned Honda as autoevolution's most improved brand for 2022. It was all due to the North American performance of introducing fresh stuff like the all-new, larger HR-V (now ZR-V internationally), the next iteration of the best-selling CR-V, the sporty Civic Type R hot hatchback, as well as the mighty mid-sizers – the fourth Pilot three-row family crossover and the eternal sedan, aka the eleventh Accord. And let us not forget about the Acura Integra Type S, which, if not for the higher pricing, would be umpteen times cooler than its Civic Type R sibling.
Anyway, this year – or at least its first half – belongs to Toyota and its offspring. We could speak of the quirky S235 sixteenth-gen Crown, which returned to US soil as a novel crossover-style sedan. We could also muse about the C-HR abandoning the premises to make way for the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid or the arrival of the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' in Prime plug-in hybrid form. But of course, any novelty – including the Corolla Nightshade family or the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row CUV pales in comparison with the recent launch of the one 2024 Toyota Tacoma to rule them all across the mid-size pickup truck sector.
And, naturally, there is interesting stuff coming from Lexus, as well. For example, the luxury division recently teased the introduction of the first-ever Lexus TX in place of the departed RX-L as the posher counterpart to the 2024 Grand Highlander. But true off-road enthusiasts will be more attentive to news about the upcoming third-generation Lexus GX full-size luxury SUV, which is probably going to set the tone for the next Toyota Land Cruiser Prado after it settles on the amount of DNA snatched from the bigger J300 Land Cruiser and America's Lexus LX.
Speaking of the latter, has anyone noticed the flagship behemoth can be had not just with Premium, Luxury, or Ultra Luxury trims but also with an aggressive F Sport grade – as if corner-carving was its second nature, not just dune bashing and crawling on top of trail rocks. As such, will we be surprised if Lexus also presents the all-new GX in F Sports attire? Not at all if we are to trust the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, the Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs; now, there is a new CGI take on the next Lexus GX. And the resident pixel master not only dressed the SUV in many unofficial colors but also gave it some F Sport traits to set their CGI apart from the rest of the digital crowd.
