Custom Yamaha SR400 Scrambler Could Easily be Mistaken for a Factory Prototype

Even though an extensively customized motorcycle can be pretty cool, for sure, one doesn’t necessarily have to go down that route. This reworked SR from the Baltics is a perfect demonstration of how far a few thoughtful mods can go.
Renard Speed Shop (RSS) from Tallinn, Estonia has been the birthplace of some truly astonishing custom masterpieces over the years. Agent Red – a beefy BMW R100RS bobber we’ve looked at some time ago – is one such specimen, but the scrambled head-turner pictured above doesn’t fail to impress, either. Although it’s wildly different than Renard’s bobbed Beemer, we dig this thing just as much!
Starting with a modern Yamaha SR400, RSS and their client envisioned what would happen if the Japanese manufacturer made something to challenge the Ducati Scrambler. The Estonian artisans were to keep things relatively simple, while striking a balance between scrambler and street tracker cues. Let’s take a look at how they achieved this.
As the bike came with low mileage, its engine and running gear were in excellent condition, so Renard didn’t have to worry about the mechanical side of things. In terms of powertrain-related changes, their only major modification consisted of replacing the stock exhaust with a heat-wrapped Gianelli substitute.
Interestingly enough, the pipework was originally designed to fit a Suzuki SV650, and it therefore required some extensive tweaking before it could go on the SR400. By installing a set of progressive OEM shock absorbers from Triumph’s range, RSS was able to raise the motorcycle’s rear end by about two inches (50 mm).
They also massaged the subframe ever so slightly, preparing it to house a bespoke seat put together by a local leather expert. The new saddle features premium suede upholstery and orange stitching to match the SR400’s livery, which we’ll get to shortly. Rounding out the rear-end equipment is a handmade fender topped with a Bates-style taillight and an aftermarket license plate bracket.
Discreet Kellermann turn signals have been attached to the subframe tubing, and the LED blinkers found up north come from the same brand. Renard’s specialists retained the unmistakable SR fuel tank, but they had it repositioned in order to level things out. The machine’s single-cylinder mill could use some protection when its owner goes off-road, so RSS fitted a bespoke skid plate built from scratch.
At the front, there’s a second, custom-built fender keeping road debris at bay. You’ll see a fresh headlamp and a reworked Givi flyscreen higher up, while the cockpit area bears Motogadget instrumentation, an aftermarket handlebar, and CNC-machined switchgear all-round.
The bike’s front brake is now operated via a Beringer master cylinder, and its wheels roll on K180 rubber from Dunlop. Lastly, we arrive at the color scheme chosen by Renard’s gurus – a white base for the gas tank and fenders, gloss-black on the side covers, and bronze accents as the star of the show. The latter make an appearance on the tank and rims, giving this SR400 an extra touch of elegance we can’t seem to get enough of.
Once the paintwork had been applied, the project was complete and handed back to its lucky owner in 2015, but there’s no word on any pricing details. Thus, you’ll have to get in touch with the guys at Renard to find out what they would charge for a similar build. In any case, you can be sure that their work will be absolutely top-notch, as it always is.
Starting with a modern Yamaha SR400, RSS and their client envisioned what would happen if the Japanese manufacturer made something to challenge the Ducati Scrambler. The Estonian artisans were to keep things relatively simple, while striking a balance between scrambler and street tracker cues. Let’s take a look at how they achieved this.
As the bike came with low mileage, its engine and running gear were in excellent condition, so Renard didn’t have to worry about the mechanical side of things. In terms of powertrain-related changes, their only major modification consisted of replacing the stock exhaust with a heat-wrapped Gianelli substitute.
Interestingly enough, the pipework was originally designed to fit a Suzuki SV650, and it therefore required some extensive tweaking before it could go on the SR400. By installing a set of progressive OEM shock absorbers from Triumph’s range, RSS was able to raise the motorcycle’s rear end by about two inches (50 mm).
They also massaged the subframe ever so slightly, preparing it to house a bespoke seat put together by a local leather expert. The new saddle features premium suede upholstery and orange stitching to match the SR400’s livery, which we’ll get to shortly. Rounding out the rear-end equipment is a handmade fender topped with a Bates-style taillight and an aftermarket license plate bracket.
Discreet Kellermann turn signals have been attached to the subframe tubing, and the LED blinkers found up north come from the same brand. Renard’s specialists retained the unmistakable SR fuel tank, but they had it repositioned in order to level things out. The machine’s single-cylinder mill could use some protection when its owner goes off-road, so RSS fitted a bespoke skid plate built from scratch.
At the front, there’s a second, custom-built fender keeping road debris at bay. You’ll see a fresh headlamp and a reworked Givi flyscreen higher up, while the cockpit area bears Motogadget instrumentation, an aftermarket handlebar, and CNC-machined switchgear all-round.
The bike’s front brake is now operated via a Beringer master cylinder, and its wheels roll on K180 rubber from Dunlop. Lastly, we arrive at the color scheme chosen by Renard’s gurus – a white base for the gas tank and fenders, gloss-black on the side covers, and bronze accents as the star of the show. The latter make an appearance on the tank and rims, giving this SR400 an extra touch of elegance we can’t seem to get enough of.
Once the paintwork had been applied, the project was complete and handed back to its lucky owner in 2015, but there’s no word on any pricing details. Thus, you’ll have to get in touch with the guys at Renard to find out what they would charge for a similar build. In any case, you can be sure that their work will be absolutely top-notch, as it always is.