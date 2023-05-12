Yamaha R1 Drag Races Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano, Someone Gets Walked

Introduced in 1998, the YZF-R1 is a legend among series-production motorcycles. The brainchild of a gentleman by the name of Kunihiko Miwa, the R1 broke new ground with its vertically stacked gearbox. This design allowed for a longer swingarm, therefore improving traction. Lighter than the Fireblade of that era, Yamaha's 1.0-liter motorcycle is up there in the superbike pantheon of greats.

6 photos Photo: CAR / edited by autoevolution