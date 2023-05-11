850-HP Supercharged Mustang Demolishes 850-Whp Turbo BMW M3 in a Drag Race

German engineering is famous worldwide for its high quality, precision, build quality and practicality. A perfect embodiment of this ideology is BMW's M Division – they make fantastic machines that offer serious performance, overdoses of fun, and unlimited excitement. But for some people, a BMW M F80 is the perfect platform to start an outrageous tunning project.
The result is the fastest drag racer in Europe's make and model category, putting 950 metric horsepower down (measured at the rear wheels) and 1,100 Nm of wheel-spinning torque. In addition, the 937 brake horsepower and 811 lb-ft are recommended for drag-only tires and a dedicated track with a specially prepared surface.
Exactly what Matt Watson from carwow does not have – he races cars on a former airfield with a concrete strip. Consequently, when he got his hands on the above Beemer, the vehicle had been down-tuned for street use. 850 PS and 950 Nm (838 hp / 701 lb-ft) is still a lot – until a particular Ford Mustang picks up the gauntlet for a duel of epic proportions.
As you'd expect, the Ford isn't just an off-the-shelf V8 – it also received some engine adjustments here and there to make 859 PS and 902 Nm (847 hp / 665 lb-ft). That polished Whipple supercharger strapped to its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 might have something to do with the cocky numbers. Still, the output is only as good as it can get to the ground.
A crucial difference between the two contenders is that the BMW has an automatic gearbox – and that's utterly incapable of managing all the firepower from the engine. So it takes 13 drag races for the BMW to score a win against the Mustang.
The sheer power of the tuned F80 is achieved mainly by a single massive turbine – replacing the original pair – and it takes a lot of practice and skill to master it. Having an overkill of a turbo on the three-liter inline-six makes launching the car a work of surgical accuracy. Drop the RPM too low, and the engine can't get the turbo going; floor it, and the tires will free-spin the whole way.
BMW M3 F80 owners have reported that a stock example will happily spin the wheels in third gear. This tuned version, making double the factory-rated power, shaves the rubber off its wheels in fifth (as per Matt).
Launch control cannot cope with the tidal waves of horsepower from the engine, and the Beemer loses badly. On the other hand, once it gets up to speed and grips the tarmac properly, it looks like SpaceX's Starship (right before the fireworks display).
In all fairness, Ford's supercharger might be soaking in its heat after many standing ters – bleeding geysers of power. Not to take away any of the BMW's high-speed merits, but power is nothing without control. The German proves the aphorism without giving it a second thought.
The complete modifications list is arm-long. It would take more to read than to watch the video below and witness what the Mustang is capable of. The Beemer is no slouch, with an equally compelling register of mechanical upgrades; however, unlike the Mustang, this German racer underwent a complete engine rebuild.
Because it's a turbo, the power delivery comes in one massive chunk once the boost builds up, making a pretty narrow band of optimal performance. Conversely, the crank-driven supercharger on the Ford is much smoother in bringing the power up.
Once all the components work together correctly, it becomes a missile – watch how it reels in the Ford as if the American is parked. And the roll race is the perfect example of this – albeit the Mustang has the manual disadvantage – starting in fourth at 60 mph (97 kph) isn't the best gearing for the large-caliber V8.
