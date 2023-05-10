Irregular Hellcat Drags Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1, Mopar Wipes the Floor Clean

They say that the end of an era is near as modern muscle cars prepare to embrace the novel EV lifestyle. But others are of a different opinion and strive to show that ICE power still has the (strong) will needed to surprise.
The 2024 Ford Mustang is prepared to arrive on the market this summer, and by next year, it will remain the only one standing with a full roster of ICE power under the hood – EcoBoost, Coyote V8, and perhaps even supercharged V8 if the crazy rumors about a Mustang Raptor R derivative pan out. Meanwhile, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are taking their farewells from Mopar enthusiasts via the 'Last Call' special editions, as the 2023MY is the final model year of ICE-powered production.
After that, everything will revolve around the nine levels of Banshee EV prowess bestowed upon the series production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept and its siblings – including the Chrysler 300 EV variety, as it turns out. Anyway, that leaves Chevy's Camaro in its usual cone of shadow caused by the lackluster reception of the sixth generation. Well, GM sure took notice of the general lack of interest and decided to end this iteration in January 2024 after the arrival of a (singular) Collector's Edition.
And, to make matters worse, they said this is not the end of the road for the nameplate, but there is also no immediate replacement in sight. But that does not mean people no longer love their Camaros or Challengers. Some of them have such deep passions for them that they like to keep them appearing stock and create a surprise for the audience when they start rolling down the street – or the local racetrack. Speaking of the latter, here is a nicely fitting example of 'always expect the unexpected.'
In the world of quarter-mile dragstrip racing, most fans know the Challenger and Charger SRTs are not to be trifled with – though only if the driver nails a perfect launch. Well, here is a show of double glory when that finally happens, as it is usually a rare occurrence rather than a given fact. So, the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is a major fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, and never misses a chance to check out the local brawls.
MRP, also known as 'Thunder by the River,' has seen a lot of action over the years on its NHRA-sanctioned quarter-mile dragstrip – and sometimes, the most unusual suspects provide the most unique races. As such, a Challenger SRT Hellcat encounter with a C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 and a Chevy Camaro ZL1 usually does not yield results in the ten-second ballpark. But, luckily, these couple of races did! Are you surprised already? Well, prepare to be amazed!
So, the first encounter is between the Mopar and Z06, with many GM fans potentially betting on the nimbler and lighter 'Vette to easily come out on top of its competitor. Anyway, that was not the case here, thanks to a stellar launch by the gray and black Mopar, which also nailed a rather incredible 9.99s versus 10.85s victory! Call us intrigued, so by the second encounter with a black and menacing Chevy Camaro ZL1, we were already rooting for the Challenger and wondering if that was a miracle. Nope, that was a fact, as the second race showed the Dodge at 10.02s and the eager pursuer at 10.8s!
