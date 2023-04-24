New Chrysler 300 EV Reportedly Shown to Dealers, Twinned With Dodge Charger EV

Named after the Airflow series from the 1930s, the Airflow Concept from the CES 2022 will be adapted for series production. Based on the STLA Large platform detailed by Stellantis back in July 2021, the mid-size crossover will drop in 2024 as a 2025 model. That's only the start of Chrysler's rebirth as an EV brand, though…
According to dealer sources, a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept-sized vehicle is on the menu as well, also featuring the SLTA Large platform. But as opposed to the Dodge-branded sibling, which is a three-door liftback coupe, the 300-replacing vehicle is a five-door liftback sedan with a coupe-inspired profile. There's no photographic evidence of the electric sedan at press time, so take said intel with a tiny grain of salt.
Our friends at Mopar Insiders draw attention to a January 2022 interview with Christine Feuell, the big kahuna at Chrysler, in which she confirmed a 300-replacing vehicle. The first woman to lead Chrysler is fully aware that Chrysler made a name for itself by means of luxury-oriented sedans. Even though crossovers are far more commercially successful nowadays, bear in mind that sedans are doing just fine. Certain sedans, that is, with the Model 3 from Tesla coming first to mind.
Honorable mentions further include the ugly but seriously impressive BMW i7, the EQE and EQS from Mercedes, and – of course – the Lucid Air. The cited publication hasn't learned anything in regard to peak output and maximum combined range, but fret not...
Stellantis confirmed the STLA Large with up to 800 kilometers (500 miles) from battery sizes ranging between 101 and 118 kilowatt hours. We also know that EDM #3, the electric drive module for the STLA Large platform, produces between 150 and 330 kW. That's 201 to 443 horsepower per axle. A dual-motor setup results in up to 886 horsepower, whereas a Maserati Folgore-inspired layout with three motors would pack 1,329 horsepower. It's also necessary to highlight that Maserati promised 1,200 ponies from its Folgore powertrain, although only 818 ponies are produced nowadays due to the lithium-ion battery's limited discharge capability.
The second-generation GranTurismo and convertible-bodied GranCabrio feature a different platform as well, derived from the Giorgio that Alfa Romeo developed with Ferrari's assistance. The STLA Large is a brand-new design, and there's a lot still we don't know about it yet. On the upside, Dodge used the 2022 SEMA Show to reveal a few notable figures. 400-volt powertrains are coming to the Charger Daytona with anything between 455 and 670 horsepower. As for the Hellcat-replacing Banshee powertrain, which runs at 800 volts, we still don't know if peak output will exceed 1,000 ponies.
We can assume that Chrysler's reimagined 300 won't use the Banshee powertrain, but the lesser systems that run at 400 volts. Even with merely 455 horsepower on deck, the instant torque will make the upcoming sedan adequately quick to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Oh, and by the way, the electric drive units for the STLA Large and RAM 1500 REV's STLA Frame will be made in Kokomo, Indiana, according to Stellantis.
