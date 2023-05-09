Retirement Without Benefits, 1927 Ford Model T Painfully Thrashed by 1,950-HP Audi R8

Racing a 96-year-old Ford Model T against a new-age 2020 Audi R8 might seem unfair on paper. But when it comes to motorsports, age has very little to do with athletic ability. Hoonigan, on a recent episode of This vs. That, put these two unlikely contenders on the asphalt to determine the best of both worlds.
We all love a story where an incompetent contender comes in and takes the day. The 1927 Ford Model T might hide a lot of goodies under its 96-year-old chassis. Still, it'll take a lot to beat the 2020 Audi R8 with 1,950 hp (1,977 ps).
To remind you. The Ford Model T played an essential role in the automotive industry. It laid the framework for all affordable vehicles worldwide, such as the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic. It's regarded as the world's first affordable car, with 15 million units sold worldwide in 20 years.
Comparing an almost 100-year-old relic to a modified 1,950 hp (1,977 ps) German sports car in some car circles could be considered blasphemy, but not when the vehicle in question is a twin-turbocharged 960 hp (973 ps) '27 Ford Model T-Bucket with street cred for being the "fastest garage-built rat rod in Long Beach."
Under the hood, this brutish 1927 Ford Model T packs a twin-turbo LS1 5.7-liter V8 good for 960 hp (973 ps). It harnesses all that power to the rear wheels via an automatic 2-speed transmission. It weighs 1,950 lb (885 kg).
According to the owner, Brad, part of the mods on this rat rod include hand-ported heads, LS9 Cams, stock cranks, and H-beam rods.
Brad's rat rod might be impressive even by today's motorsports standards, but Mike's 2020 Audi R8 is a formidable track rival.
Under the hood, it packs some serious heat with the R8's 5.2-liter V10 running twin Garrett GT42 turbos making 1,950 hp (1,977 ps). The potent powerplant is paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission on an all-wheel-drive layout. The 2020 Audi R8 weighs 3,700 lb (1,678 kg).
Part of the mods on the Audi R8 includes Boostlogic air-to-liquid intercoolers and intake manifolds (all run with an ice water box). It's also running a titanium exhaust, dual wastegate blowouts, and a MoTec tune.
The first race was a 1,000 ft head-to-head drag race. When it was time to bolt, Brad's Ford Model T was quick off the line for a couple of yards before Mike's Audi R8's V10 kicked, claiming a massive lead over the almost century-old Ford.
The next race was a 500 ft race (the loser gets a car and a hit). The first run was disqualified after the Audi had a botched launch. On the second run, the R8 came in fast and obliterated the 960 hp (973 ps) Ford Model T-Bucket.
Did the boosted Model T have a chance against the almost 2,000-horsepower Audi R8? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.
To remind you. The Ford Model T played an essential role in the automotive industry. It laid the framework for all affordable vehicles worldwide, such as the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic. It's regarded as the world's first affordable car, with 15 million units sold worldwide in 20 years.
Comparing an almost 100-year-old relic to a modified 1,950 hp (1,977 ps) German sports car in some car circles could be considered blasphemy, but not when the vehicle in question is a twin-turbocharged 960 hp (973 ps) '27 Ford Model T-Bucket with street cred for being the "fastest garage-built rat rod in Long Beach."
Under the hood, this brutish 1927 Ford Model T packs a twin-turbo LS1 5.7-liter V8 good for 960 hp (973 ps). It harnesses all that power to the rear wheels via an automatic 2-speed transmission. It weighs 1,950 lb (885 kg).
According to the owner, Brad, part of the mods on this rat rod include hand-ported heads, LS9 Cams, stock cranks, and H-beam rods.
Brad's rat rod might be impressive even by today's motorsports standards, but Mike's 2020 Audi R8 is a formidable track rival.
Under the hood, it packs some serious heat with the R8's 5.2-liter V10 running twin Garrett GT42 turbos making 1,950 hp (1,977 ps). The potent powerplant is paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission on an all-wheel-drive layout. The 2020 Audi R8 weighs 3,700 lb (1,678 kg).
Part of the mods on the Audi R8 includes Boostlogic air-to-liquid intercoolers and intake manifolds (all run with an ice water box). It's also running a titanium exhaust, dual wastegate blowouts, and a MoTec tune.
The first race was a 1,000 ft head-to-head drag race. When it was time to bolt, Brad's Ford Model T was quick off the line for a couple of yards before Mike's Audi R8's V10 kicked, claiming a massive lead over the almost century-old Ford.
The next race was a 500 ft race (the loser gets a car and a hit). The first run was disqualified after the Audi had a botched launch. On the second run, the R8 came in fast and obliterated the 960 hp (973 ps) Ford Model T-Bucket.
Did the boosted Model T have a chance against the almost 2,000-horsepower Audi R8? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.