Tesla Plaid Drags Porsches, Beats All, an Audi R8 Swiftly Interrupts the Win Streak

Back when I was a kid, the Porsche 911 (especially the ‘widow maker’ 930 Turbo series from 1975 to 1989) represented the culmination of sports car prowess, luxury, and takingness – in my mind.
They say there is a big generation gap between every set of parents and children. Well, I can attest to that, since my mother’s all-time automotive love was always directed at my grandfather’s white Mercedes-Benz, which I believe was a 1938 to 1943 (W153) 230 model, or something remarkably close to it. Now, my own children want nothing to do with my Porsche 930 Turbo chasm of kid dreams and instead mostly relate to the EV revolution brought upon us by the likes of Tesla.
Sure, there are EVs to languish at – like the (almost) unobtainable Rimac Nevera, for example. But some models can be obtained without robbing the bank or buying some cryptocurrency and forgetting about it for a couple of decades until they turn better than platinum. As such, a $110k Tesla Model S Plaid is hardly the most expensive car out there, even if it is also not as cheap as, let’s say, a $16,245 Mitsubishi Mirage if you need an extreme U.S. market comparison.
But you do get daily driver perks that can get you to work, kid’s school, or the mall during the week and to the local racetrack during the weekends. It would be even better if you select a quarter-mile dragstrip facility as few OEM models out there can keep up with the rocket-like launches of the 1,020 hp electric sedan. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another feature from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has caught a feisty Tesla Model S Plaid that fiddled with some Porsche at OSW – aka Orlando Speed World.
The host has abandoned his favorite BMP (Bradenton Motorsports Park) in favor of the Orlando, Florida-based venue, and caught a white Tesla Model S plaid in the act of tarnishing the pristine ICE reputation of a series of Porsche 911s. Initially, the first couple of skirmishes put the latter into a sibling rivalry perspective but the ICE versus EV action kicks off at the 0:40 mark with the Plaid going against a light blue 911, giving it the hit, and then shaming it with a 9.53s versus 11.26s victory.
Next up came a gray Porsche warrior as well as a dark, black 911 to try and make amends for the ICE team. Alas, it was to no avail, considering the 9.21s to 10.75s and 9.72s to 10.94s passes! However, no one should rest on their EV laurels, as the aftermarket realm has a way of surprising anyone if they are not paying attention. Well, the Tesla Plaid driver did, abolished the ‘ICE gets the hit’ procedure against a white Audi R8, and still got treated to an incredible, spectacular, resounding loss by way of 8.07s versus 10.06s ETs. Cool, right?
