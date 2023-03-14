autoevolution

This Is How a Diesel BMW Beats the Petrol Out of a 500-HP M4 Competition

What's in the same category as a BMW M4, but faster in the quarter-mile sprint? Choices are relatively numerous – at least when thinking about such cars. But probably none of those thought-about automobiles is a diesel.
Photo: YouTube/carwow
The self-igniting engine is great for trains and tractors, but not so much in arrow-straight dashes. Especially on a rainy track, which is what we have here. But someone did believe that diesel could outrun the sprinter M4 in a leg-stretching event.

The weather reference leaves little to the imagination on who’s the faithful follower of the low fossil fuel – he is coming from across the pond and has invited a former professional racing driver to the duel.

Carwow’s YouTube host, Mat Watson, sits behind the wheel of a BMW diesel from the previous generation. Next to him on the wet airfield in England is Ben Collins, the most famous Stig from Top Gear’s top years.

BMW 430d versus BMW M4 Competition
Photo: YouTube/carwow
The professional piston-tamer took the helm of a 503-hp, 479-lb-ft G82 BMW M4 Competition. That’s 510 PS and 650 Nm on a 1.8-tons car. Three liters, six aligned cylinders, 279 hp/ton (283 PS/ton), rear-wheel-drive, torque converter, eight-speed automatic, 3.6 seconds in the zero-to-sixty sprint (0-97 kph). Not exactly a walk in the park for a same-category competitor of the M4 Competition.

That would be a BMW 430 diesel from yesteryear… almost. The regular mileage-braving Bavarian got a gym treatment and came out as Hulk. Three liters, six pistons arranged precisely in the same architecture as the M4 – the traditional straight. To make things interesting, the drivetrain is not much different either: eight-speed auto, torque converter, all to the rear wheels.

This is where things go sideways for the diesel: normally, that model produces 255 hp (258PS) and 413 lb-ft of torque (560 Nm). Half as much power when put next to the M4 Competition rival, and 5.4 seconds for the 0-60 mph.

BMW 430d
Photo: YouTube/carwow
But abnormally, this particular example has received Iron Man’s arc reactor. Consequently, it still can not fly. But it now makes 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of crank-bending brute force and 456 hp (462 PS). Not too bad, but things get spicier.

The diesel is lighter than the M, at 1.6 tons, which returns a power-to-weight ratio of 282 hp/ton (286 PS/ton). It even outpowers the M4 – not by much, just marginally, but still. Not to disregard the M4’s other mechanical and electronic advantages, but it looks like a balanced match.

The drag race is more like a drag rage – tons of wheel spin due to the wet and slippery tarmac. And, perhaps not that surprisingly, the torquey old 430d bimmer inches ahead of the track-proud M4 at the start. It can't keept its pace, however, and and crosses the line second.

BMW 430d versus BMW M4 Competition
Photo: YouTube/carwow
The second race sees a comeback against the athletic Motorsport red-purple-and-blue-blooded petrol-powered coupe. The underdog bites hard and claims the win. Because the race follows a best-two-out-of-three scoring system, the decider is swift and shocking: the diesel pulls the M4 across the 1,320-foot sprint.

A fourth leg is played in the spirit of fair play, but it only confirms the M4 demise. The diesel is one-tenth of a second faster in the 402-meter race, with a 12.5-second win. The second stage is pure M4 revenge, taking all rounds in the rolling race.

The sporty BMW even throws out a bit of a dramatic performance, briefly spinning its wheels out of grip and fishtailing in the rain. It wins thanks to its top-end power reserve and better high RPM power band distribution across gear shifts.

BMW 430d versus BMW M4 Competition
Photo: YouTube/carwow
It also wins the braking test without a shadow of opposition from the diesel. The latter’s brakes are so worn out that regular stops seem like an adventure. However, for its rock-crushing torque figures, the otherwise-low-caste tenure is to be reckoned with.

Video thumbnail
