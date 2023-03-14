This Is How a Diesel BMW Beats the Petrol Out of a 500-HP M4 Competition

What's in the same category as a BMW M4, but faster in the quarter-mile sprint? Choices are relatively numerous – at least when thinking about such cars. But probably none of those thought-about automobiles is a diesel.
The self-igniting engine is great for trains and tractors, but not so much in arrow-straight dashes. Especially on a rainy track, which is what we have here. But someone did believe that diesel could outrun the sprinter M4 in a leg-stretching event.
The weather reference leaves little to the imagination on who’s the faithful follower of the low fossil fuel – he is coming from across the pond and has invited a former professional racing driver to the duel.
Carwow’s YouTube host, Mat Watson, sits behind the wheel of a BMW diesel from the previous generation. Next to him on the wet airfield in England is Ben Collins, the most famous Stig from Top Gear’s top years.
Not exactly a walk in the park for a same-category competitor of the M4 Competition.
That would be a BMW 430 diesel from yesteryear… almost. The regular mileage-braving Bavarian got a gym treatment and came out as Hulk. Three liters, six pistons arranged precisely in the same architecture as the M4 – the traditional straight. To make things interesting, the drivetrain is not much different either: eight-speed auto, torque converter, all to the rear wheels.
This is where things go sideways for the diesel: normally, that model produces 255 hp (258PS) and 413 lb-ft of torque (560 Nm). Half as much power when put next to the M4 Competition rival, and 5.4 seconds for the 0-60 mph.
Not too bad, but things get spicier.
The diesel is lighter than the M, at 1.6 tons, which returns a power-to-weight ratio of 282 hp/ton (286 PS/ton). It even outpowers the M4 – not by much, just marginally, but still. Not to disregard the M4’s other mechanical and electronic advantages, but it looks like a balanced match.
The drag race is more like a drag rage – tons of wheel spin due to the wet and slippery tarmac. And, perhaps not that surprisingly, the torquey old 430d bimmer inches ahead of the track-proud M4 at the start. It can't keept its pace, however, and and crosses the line second.
A fourth leg is played in the spirit of fair play, but it only confirms the M4 demise. The diesel is one-tenth of a second faster in the 402-meter race, with a 12.5-second win. The second stage is pure M4 revenge, taking all rounds in the rolling race.
The sporty BMW even throws out a bit of a dramatic performance, briefly spinning its wheels out of grip and fishtailing in the rain. It wins thanks to its top-end power reserve and better high RPM power band distribution across gear shifts.
