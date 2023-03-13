Audi TT RS Drags Audi RS 3, Brotherly Struggle Reveals That Humans Still Matter

These days, everyone is adding – on top of pandemic worries, war fears, and supply shortages everywhere – the jeopardy of losing work because AI has become widespread enough to start making a significant difference. Luckily, there are still venues where humans (sometimes) matter more than machines.
If we take the automotive industry as an example, some brands look like they could be designed by AI, and we would not even know the difference between fake work and what hordes of designers and stylists are supposed to do. Without any intention to offend anyone, a perfect example might be the Ingolstadt-based branch of the Audi – BMW – Mercedes-Benz premium German establishment.
Mercedes, for example, is a bit more traditional than it used to be – albeit it still has a modern twist to its creations, especially the really important ones, such as the S-Class or G-Wagen. BMW, on the other hand, is like a kid that was allowed to roam free in a room full of Nutella jars, and it tried to eat them all and then also imagined some doodles posing as cars. Ahem, you get the picture, they are controversial, right?
As for Audi, most of their latest releases along with a bundle of upcoming ones are playing with us the eternal ‘blink, and you’ll miss the changes’ game. Still, that does not mean there are no fans of the German brand, all around the world. Including in places like North America, where people still remember that it can make pretty darn good and feisty cars. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an example (or two, check out the second video embedded below) courtesy of the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube, who is a devoted fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip, and now gives us an interesting all-Audi battle.
His latest feature coming from ‘Thunder by the River’ – aka MRP (the auto facility is located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, and the video embedded below was uploaded on March 11th), does not have to do with the nine-turn road course or motocross track, as always. Instead, it is focused on the dragstrip and the brotherly confrontation between a crimson Audi RS 3 Sedan and a TT RS coupe. By the way, aside from the obvious form factor differences, these two are quite the same underneath the bodies – as they are motivated by the same, (in)famous 2.5-liter TFSI engine packing up to 400 ponies.
As a reminder, they say that a TT RS gets the slightly lower-rated 394 hp version while the RS 3 has the full 400 hp advantage on its side. Alas, with just six ponies between them, this brotherly skirmish could have gone either way. In the end, though, the drivers showed that AI is still far from taking over, at least when it comes to the quarter-mile dragstrip world. As such, both rides had a great start and went neck-in-neck past the Christmas tree, but then the red RS 3 slowly but steadily gained the upper hand and nailed an intensely fought 10.12s to 10.37s victory.
