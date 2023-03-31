Audi Once Considered a Five-Cylinder R8 With More Torque Than the V10 Engine

Marcos Marques, the man in charge of synthetic fuels at Porsche, revealed that Audi wanted a five-cylinder turbo in the replacement for the first-generation R8. The one with the V8, that is, a 4.2L lump shared with the RS 4 from that era. The juicy details don’t end here, though…
Audi further wanted to give it a good ol’ manual gearbox, most likely the gated manual of the first-generation R8. The stillborn variant was also supposed to do away with quattro all-wheel drive to improve both fuel efficiency and handling thanks to less weight.
Marcos Marques also made it clear that Audi’s five-cylinder turbo would have produced more peak torque compared to the naturally-aspirated V10 we currently associate with the R8, but more so with Lamborghini’s entry-level supercar. Ingolstadt ultimately said no, preferring to remove quattro from the V10-powered R8 to create the RWS in 2017 for the 2018 model year.
The 5.2-liter V10 in the R8 and Huracan traces its roots back to the 4.0-liter V10 of the Lamborghini P140 from the 1980s. The Cala from the 1990s also packed this lump, which never saw the light of series production.
Volkswagen Group’s financial situation ultimately allowed the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese to bring a 5.0-liter V10 to market in the Gallardo. The entry-level supercar indirectly replaced the V8-engined series that comprises the Jalpa, Silhouette, and Urraco.
Over at quattro GmbH, or better said Audi Sport since 2016, the five-cylinder turbo in question is referred to as EA855. This 2.5-liter mill harks back to the Quattro series from the 1980s. The inline-five powerplant employs compacted vermicular graphite cast iron for the cylinder block, plasma-coated cylinder barrels, a magnesium oil pan, an aluminum crankcase, a hollow-bored crankshaft, and aluminum pistons with channels for oil cooling. The water pump doesn’t circulate coolant in the cylinder head after a cold start to help the 2.5 TFSI reach its operating temperature that little bit quicker.
The EA855 engine family is used in the likes of the RS 3, RS Q3, and TT RS. In case you haven’t already heard, Audi will discontinue the internal combustion-engined TT in favor of an electric vehicle in the same price range. The future of the R8 isn’t quite clear yet, with hearsay suggesting that an electric supercar is on the horizon.
The last hurrah of the second-generation R8 is dubbed GT, with Audi Sport building only 333 units in total. The 5.2-liter V10 is also going the way of dodo because Lamborghini will reportedly switch to a twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Huracan’s successor.
Big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann revealed that it’s a completely new engine, not related to the Porsche-developed V8 in the Urus. The mystery V8 is reportedly good for 10,000 revolutions per minute, which is absolutely insane for an engine with two spinny lads.
