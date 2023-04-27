Audi R8 Driver Thinks R Stands for Raptor, Involuntarily Attacks Curb, Guess Who Won

Some people always say money doesn't buy skill when they see a hot car damaged due to the driver's lack of experience. And we tend to agree with them because every hard push of the right pedal could have disastrous consequences.
Don't believe us? Well, you should hit the play button on the footage embedded at the end of this story. At 40 seconds long, it shows an Audi R8 supposedly leaving a car meet somewhere in the United States. The driver decides to show off in front of the small crowd and pushes the throttle to the floor.
Inevitably, the rear-biased mid-engine machine starts powersliding in the middle of the road, turning left and right and heading towards the curb on the right side. The poor skills of the guy holding the wheel prevented him from rescuing his price ride, which went over the curb and scraped a tree.
What do you think he did next? Well, he surely didn't stop immediately to assess the damages. Instead, he drove away as if nothing happened, going down the curb, probably embarrassed by the whole thing. And he should be, as it could've all been avoided if he hadn't abused the loud pedal.
The video then ends and starts again as the German supercar was stopped on the side of the road. The tree it scraped against left some deep marks on the left rear quarter panel, and even if the clip doesn't reveal other bruises, you can bet that the underbody took a beating too. The brakes and some suspension components were likely affected due to the driver's attempt to show off, so this Audi R8 will need some pricey TLC to return to its original shine.
As for the spec of the supercar, it has a black overall look and what seems to be a set of aftermarket wheels. The owner chose to apply yellow tape to the headlights for a more rally-style approach. The exhaust sounds like it underwent some modifications of its own, as this exotic beast derived from its Mediterranean cousin, the Lamborghini Huracan, is a bit more sonorous than the stock one.
Thinking of getting an Audi R8 of your own? That would be at least $158,600 for a new one, thank you very much. The Coupe is the more affordable body style, as the Spyder, aka the convertible, starts at $171,000 for the 2023 model year. Both boast up to 602 hp from their naturally aspirated V10, with a 5.2-liter displacement, which can be revved up to 8,700 rpm. You're looking at a little over three seconds for the zero to sixty miles an hour (0-97 kph) acceleration, which is more than enough for the average Joe.
