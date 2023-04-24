1,500-HP Audi Mauls Tesla S Plaid in a Race, Too Bad It's a One-Time 8-Second Wonder

The fun of drag racing appears to have diluted in the years since EVs have begun sparring classic piston-wielding sprinters over the slingshot-straight quarter mile. First of all, it's not exactly the same architecture. Ultimately, being an automobile, the battery-enhanced machine is allowed to play. And yet it's the same discrepancy that aviation experienced seven decades ago when the jets took to the sky. It's a Schroedinger's paradox applied to piston-powered machines – they're magnificent and lousy simultaneously.

13 photos Photo: YouTube/Drag Times