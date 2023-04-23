Crazy AWD Integra Races 900-HP Audi Quattro, It's Not Even Close

When it comes to settling a debate about car performance within the car community, there's nothing quite like a drag or rolling race. But things get even better when monstrously modified cars are involved.
And that's precisely what this head-to-head is all about. The two cars involved can only be recognized by their bodies, as no stone was left unturned regarding what's under the hood. These are the sort of project cars enthusiasts dream of building, something they can be sure is unique.
On top of that, the vehicles lining up to duke it out on the track are also legendary within the car community. The first opponent is a B2 Audi Quattro, a car whose name can send a shiver down the spine of any rally fan who grew up watching Group B and make Lancia fans frown. Granted, the Audi Quattro in this video is not a rally car, but it's part of that racing heritage regardless.
But it's when we start looking into the modifications made to this car that things get really spicy. And it all starts with the engine, which has been swapped. This Audi Quattro is now running the 20-valve, 2.2-liter turbo AAN engine, with forged pistons and rods, among other goodies like a G35 1050 turbo, ported heads, 2,200cc injectors, as well as custom exhaust and intake manifolds. The result of this work is a car with 900 hp (912ps) and a power-to-weight ratio of 818 hp per ton that will hit the road through all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.
If the power figures alone were to settle this race, the Audi would take the cake, but that's where drag and roll races come in, showing that numbers don't mean everything. That's just a long-winded way of saying that the Honda won two of the rolling races, while the Quattro only took one victory when the Integra was not in boost. Granted, the gap between the two cars was almost nonexistent.
But that only serves to make the result of the drag race even more exciting to find out. Maybe the Quattro would shine off the line, as that is its only chance considering the Integra was 0.4 seconds quicker from 62 to 124 mph (100-200 kph). Sadly, it didn't, and the Honda absolutely demolished it three times in a row, finishing the quarter mile with a best time of 10 seconds flat. The Audi was an entire postcode behind when crossing the line, having fallen behind by 0.7 seconds.
On top of that, the vehicles lining up to duke it out on the track are also legendary within the car community. The first opponent is a B2 Audi Quattro, a car whose name can send a shiver down the spine of any rally fan who grew up watching Group B and make Lancia fans frown. Granted, the Audi Quattro in this video is not a rally car, but it's part of that racing heritage regardless.
But it's when we start looking into the modifications made to this car that things get really spicy. And it all starts with the engine, which has been swapped. This Audi Quattro is now running the 20-valve, 2.2-liter turbo AAN engine, with forged pistons and rods, among other goodies like a G35 1050 turbo, ported heads, 2,200cc injectors, as well as custom exhaust and intake manifolds. The result of this work is a car with 900 hp (912ps) and a power-to-weight ratio of 818 hp per ton that will hit the road through all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.
Up against it is a vehicle that thrives off the fear it strikes in the heart of supercar owners and the internet memes it gave rise to. I am, of course, talking about a Honda (also known as Acura) and, more specifically, an Integra Type R, featuring the famous K20 engine in a fully built shape. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. This car's engine has seen a lot more work done, like adding a 66mm GTX3582R turbo, sidewinder manifold, fly-by-wire conversion, upgraded driveshaft rated for 1,000 hp, and a fully-built transfer box. All of these upgrades took the Integra's power output up to 770 hp (780ps) and a power-to-weight ratio of 611 hp per ton which goes to all four wheels through a five-speed sequential transmission.
If the power figures alone were to settle this race, the Audi would take the cake, but that's where drag and roll races come in, showing that numbers don't mean everything. That's just a long-winded way of saying that the Honda won two of the rolling races, while the Quattro only took one victory when the Integra was not in boost. Granted, the gap between the two cars was almost nonexistent.
But that only serves to make the result of the drag race even more exciting to find out. Maybe the Quattro would shine off the line, as that is its only chance considering the Integra was 0.4 seconds quicker from 62 to 124 mph (100-200 kph). Sadly, it didn't, and the Honda absolutely demolished it three times in a row, finishing the quarter mile with a best time of 10 seconds flat. The Audi was an entire postcode behind when crossing the line, having fallen behind by 0.7 seconds.