Holy Mother of Barn Finds: Abandoned Audi Quattro Found in Storage After Almost 30 Years

An Audi Quattro has been recently found in storage, after being abandoned for nearly 30 years. A 1982 model, one of the first from that year, it’s been featured on The Late Brake Show, and it is now looking for a new home.
Mind you, should it have caught your attention, then you will have to place a bid as soon as possible, as there are only a few hours left in the online auction on Car&Classic. At the time of writing, 22 bids had raised the price to £9,300 ($11,350), but the reserve hasn’t been met.
Just by looking at the pictures, it is clear that this 1982 Audi Quattro is going to need more than a simple wash. In fact, not even a detailing can make it look showroom fresh, as for that, its next owner will have to spend a lot of time and money, as full restoration is the only way to do it.
The Alpine White paint, Fuchs wheels, and body kit need a lot of TLC. There is some visible rust, but the vendor claims that the panels have “fared remarkably well,” and that “the wheels are in fair condition, but the tires have perished, and won’t hold air for any length of time.” Moreover, when it was put in storage, the brake calipers, pads, and cam cover were removed, yet they are being offered with the sale.
As for the interior, well, it needs a lot of work too. The winning bidder will have to search for a stereo system, and when they find it, they will have to hook it up to the Alpine speakers. The boot features a space saver, a jack, and a sticker that says when it was built. Oh, and the turbocharged 2.2-liter inline-five, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, isn’t working. Overall, this Audi Quattro sounds like many sleepless nights, though its value will probably go up. But what’s it worth to you?
