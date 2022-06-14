Holy Mother of Barn Finds: Abandoned Audi Quattro Found in Storage After Almost 30 Years

More on this:

1 Abandoned House in the Woods Has a Yard Full of Old Cars and Trucks

2 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Spent Nearly 50 Years in a Barn, One-Owner Surprise

3 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Has Something Unexpected Under the Hood

4 Last Ever Audi Ur-Quattro Becomes World’s Most Expensive at $230,000

5 Hellcats and Shelbys May Be Cool, but This Modded Audi Quattro Is Far Better