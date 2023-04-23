Porsche 930 Races Acura NSX, Ferrari F40 and Ruf CTR Yellowbird Join in on the Fun

General Motors experimented with turbocharging back in the 1960s, but alas, the Corvair Monza and Oldsmobile Fire didn't catch on. The 1970s, however, saw this technology enter the mainstream thanks to racing cars such as the Renault RS01 and series-production cars like the 930-series Porsche 911 Turbo.

47 photos Photo: Petersen Automotive Museum / edited