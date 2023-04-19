The Best Used Porsches for the Price of a New 2024 Cayenne

Today, Porsche announced pricing for the upcoming next-gen Cayenne. It isn’t cheap – most cars aren’t in 2023. The Cayenne covers a massive pricing spread, from its $79,200 MSRP to the Cayenne Turbo GT, which starts at $196,300. This got me thinking about what kind of Porsche that money would buy. As it turns out, you can buy a lot of great P Car for under $79,000.
996 Porsche 911 Turbo
You’re getting quite a lot of sports car as well. The twin-turbo 3.6-liter flat-six delivers 420 horsepower to all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, and these cars have been on the rise recently to boot. So, you may also end up making some more money on this car as compared to what will surely be loads of depreciation on a new Cayenne. They’re obviously very different cars, but don’t worry, I’ve got some SUVs coming down the pipe too.
These are superpowered Cayennes as well. A 4.8-liter turbocharged V8 makes 520 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque while hauling you and all your crap. More to the point, these Cayennes usually come loaded with options compared to the new cars at MSRP. Porsche loves its optional extras, and this seems like a solid way to save some cash, dodge a little depreciation, and still get into a killer Cayenne for the same money.
The Boxster manages to fit Cayenne levels of practicality into its small frame as well. The two trunks make the car an excellent daily driver. While this car won’t have the size or off-road prowess of the new Cayenne – or any Cayenne for that matter – it is an excellent little sports car starting at 1/8th the price of a brand-new Cayenne. If any of this sounds enticing, we’ve recently put together a very comprehensive Porsche Boxster buyer’s guide.
That included a 4.8-liter V8 making 399 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. If you can find a clean one with a manual, you’ll be paying somewhere around $50,000 for it. These examples will usually have roughly 30,000-60,000 miles on the odometer and will surely be more engaging than the new Cayenne for those who need a car that can do both.
These cars made roughly 200 horsepower depending on their production date, driving the rear wheels with a 5-speed manual transmission. They’re iconic cars, and the market will reward people who keep these cars in nice condition. Speaking of, the price of entry is cheap compared to the new Cayenne. Expect to pay roughly $70,000 for a nice car with around 60,000 miles on the clock.
There’s a lot out there for around $80,000, and this is by no means a comprehensive list. The number of 911s alone that are worth this sum is quite a list. No matter what, it beats waiting around for a new car.
What do you do if you’ve got almost $80k to burn on a modern-ish Porsche that isn’t an SUV? You buy the 996 generation 911 Turbo. 996 Turbos were and are excellent cars, and used examples can be had for the same price as a new Cayenne with a few miles on them – roughly 60,000 miles, conservatively.
2017-ish Porsche Cayenne Turbo
If you absolutely must have an SUV for this money, you can get your hands on a top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo that’s just a few years old for $80k or so. Remember what was just said about depreciation? Here at least, it works in your favor. Cayennes from the previous generation (roughly 2016 to 2018) are readily available and will run you the same as a new Cayenne with some 25,000-40,000 miles on the clock.
986 Porsche Boxster
But what if you’re sitting here without the money to buy even the new Cayenne? For that, you’d be looking at the most affordable modern Porsche on the market – the 986 generation Porsche Boxster. These are fun, mid-engine roadsters that can be had for just about no money (comparatively). Prices can range from close to $10,000 for a base car to around $25,000 for the S model with a larger 3.2-liter engine making 250 horsepower. Mileage and condition vary massively at this price point, which is something to be aware of.
957 Porsche Cayenne GTS
If you’d like to mix some sports car fun into the Cayenne package, namely the act of rowing your own gears for at or under $80k, the first Cayenne GTS is your answer. Porsche sold the GTS from 2008 to 2010, and it offered either the aforementioned stick shift or the regular Cayenne’s auto (boo). GTS models also got a sweet body kit in addition to some other great touches to separate it from more plebian models.
’84-’89 Porsche 911 Targa 3.2
Let’s end with another sports car. At this point, the G-series 911 needs no introduction. These are well-loved classics with a thriving aftermarket community. If you want a blank slate and some open-roof classic car fun for the price of a new Cayenne, look no further.
