The Best Used Porsches for the Price of a New 2024 Cayenne

Today, Porsche announced pricing for the upcoming next-gen Cayenne. It isn’t cheap – most cars aren’t in 2023. The Cayenne covers a massive pricing spread, from its $79,200 MSRP to the Cayenne Turbo GT, which starts at $196,300. This got me thinking about what kind of Porsche that money would buy. As it turns out, you can buy a lot of great P Car for under $79,000.

