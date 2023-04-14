2024 Cayenne Due Next Week, Porsche Says It's Game-Changing for Them

After an extensive amount of spy shots, accompanied by teasers, and the occasional leak, Porsche is finally ready to pull the wraps off the facelifted Cayenne. The Zuffenhausen brand's flagship SUV is due next week and will be presented on April 18 during the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show.
In a short press release accompanying the announcement, the automaker says it represents “one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” adding that it sports “a highly digitalized display and operating concept, a new chassis system and innovative technology features.”
A series of leaks have revealed that it will have the usual amount of updates, with fresh LED headlamps with incorporated DRLs, whose implementation demanded a new hood and probably front fenders too. The air intakes and grille are more prominent, and a full-width LED bar can be seen out back, next to the slender taillights, with a design that ties it to the Taycan to some extent.
Porsche has already revealed the cockpit of the 2024 Cayenne, which gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster. As an option, buyers will be able to order the 10.9-inch passenger display too. The center console was revised, and the gear selector was moved to the steering column. The steering wheel looks like it's been sourced from the 911 and has a new engine start/stop button on the left side. The drive mode selector will allow those at the helm to access the normal, off-road, sport, and sport plus. The dashboard is new too, and so are the air vents.
On top of these, the facelifted Porsche Cayenne is equipped with a new fast-charging wireless pad for compatible smartphones and two USB-C ports. It also gets the usual Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, Spotify, Apple Music, Siri personal assistant, etc. Featuring the usual amount of premium materials, the cockpit will be bathed in ambient lighting at night.
Look for revised suspension too, which will likely improve the comfort on long-distance journeys, and the cornering ability of the high-end versions on twisty roads, including the occasional fun at the local racetrack. The powertrain family will be updated too it seems, with enhanced range on the plug-in hybrid and a V8 on the S, among others, or so certain reports claim anyway. Tweaks to the torque vectoring and the rear-axle steering could be part of the upgrades as well.
While preparing the launch of the facelifted Porsche Cayenne, the German marque is also considering its successor, which is reportedly three years away from entering production in Slovakia. It will launch with battery-electric power, and we have yet to learn whether the EVs will be sold alongside the combustion-powered variants.
A series of leaks have revealed that it will have the usual amount of updates, with fresh LED headlamps with incorporated DRLs, whose implementation demanded a new hood and probably front fenders too. The air intakes and grille are more prominent, and a full-width LED bar can be seen out back, next to the slender taillights, with a design that ties it to the Taycan to some extent.
Porsche has already revealed the cockpit of the 2024 Cayenne, which gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster. As an option, buyers will be able to order the 10.9-inch passenger display too. The center console was revised, and the gear selector was moved to the steering column. The steering wheel looks like it's been sourced from the 911 and has a new engine start/stop button on the left side. The drive mode selector will allow those at the helm to access the normal, off-road, sport, and sport plus. The dashboard is new too, and so are the air vents.
On top of these, the facelifted Porsche Cayenne is equipped with a new fast-charging wireless pad for compatible smartphones and two USB-C ports. It also gets the usual Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, Spotify, Apple Music, Siri personal assistant, etc. Featuring the usual amount of premium materials, the cockpit will be bathed in ambient lighting at night.
Look for revised suspension too, which will likely improve the comfort on long-distance journeys, and the cornering ability of the high-end versions on twisty roads, including the occasional fun at the local racetrack. The powertrain family will be updated too it seems, with enhanced range on the plug-in hybrid and a V8 on the S, among others, or so certain reports claim anyway. Tweaks to the torque vectoring and the rear-axle steering could be part of the upgrades as well.
While preparing the launch of the facelifted Porsche Cayenne, the German marque is also considering its successor, which is reportedly three years away from entering production in Slovakia. It will launch with battery-electric power, and we have yet to learn whether the EVs will be sold alongside the combustion-powered variants.