Rare 2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS Manual Is Up for Grabs

Very few models were specified with the stick shift, and it’s not that hard to understand why. The manual transmission slid further down the food chain in 2019 when they represented 1.1 percent of new vehicles sold in the United States. In other words, EVs outsold cars, SUVs, and trucks with a stick shift last year.The 2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS before your eyes, therefore, is an oddity in this day and age. Quite a lovely oddity I would add, and it’s also pretty good value for money at $20,330 with six days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer . To put that sum into perspective, the three-owner utility vehicle originally retailed at $90,270.There are, however, problems to be expected. The odometer shows approximately 109,000 miles, the seller can confirm that the car’s been serviced meticulously, but “the air suspension will lose pressure at the right front corner if the vehicle sits for three weeks or longer.” On the upside, the ride height goes back to normal after starting up the 4.8-liter aspirated V8 hiding under the long hood.405 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque were the ratings when new, and the seller highlights that many things were changed in the previous year. These are the spark plugs, the battery, cabin filter, oil, and the filter. The transmission fluid has also been changed, and an undercoating has been applied for extra peace of mind.The September 2020 report from Carfax doesn’t show any accidents or other damage, and “all driveshaft components appear nominal with no signs of wear or play. Clutch engagement is low to the floor and no signs of slippage are present.”Redesigned from the ground up in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Cayenne we have now is exclusively offered with turbocharged engines and the ZF 8HP automatic transmission. Given these circumstances, driving a Cayenne GTS with N/A and a stick shift has a greater sense of occasion than the outgoing generation.

